IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shefali Jariwala is disgusted by Rakhi Sawant's 'obnoxious' behaviour: 'She's crossed her limits'
Rakhi Sawant has been flirting with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant has been flirting with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Shefali Jariwala is disgusted by Rakhi Sawant's 'obnoxious' behaviour: 'She's crossed her limits'

  • Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala has expressed her disgust at Rakhi Sawant's behaviour on the show, and at the makers' choice to allow her antics.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:56 PM IST

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala has said that she is shocked at how the makers have been encouraging Rakhi Sawant's 'obnoxious' behaviour on the show. Rakhi has created multiple narratives during her Bigg Boss 14 stint, including her one-sided obsession with Abhinav Shukla and her mysterious husband, Ritesh.

In an interview, Shefali said that she expected Rakhi to be reprimanded for her actions, especially after what happened in the past week.

She told ETimes, "This week thumbs down to Rakhi Sawant and the makers of Bigg Boss 14 for encouraging her. I expected that Rakhi would be bashed during the Weekend Ka Vaar, for the way she has behaved this week. Initially, she entertained with her love story but suddenly her love has gone to an obsession level and I am not enjoying it."

She continued, "Rakhi Sawant was entertaining for two weeks, but when she passed nasty comments, pulled the strings of Abhinav's shorts, she became irritating for me. People might find her entertaining but for me she has crossed her limits. I don't know why she is not being given the reality check. Is this for TRP? I think Rakhi had the box full of antics and they have got over so now she will continue to irritate the housemates. Her antics have become obnoxious and it is no more entertaining. She turned torture from entertaining."

A similar opinion was shared by writer Gautam Hegde, who went a step further in an Instagram post, and called out host Salman Khan for dismissing Rakhi's behaviour, and instead humiliating Abhinav.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Gautam Hegde slams Salman Khan for supporting Rakhi Sawant's 'harassment' of Abhinav

He wrote that Rakhi's antics, which include 'wanting to slit her wrist because she likes Abhinav, discussing with Phogat that she wants to share Abhinav with Rubina, (coming) with Abhinav’s name scribbled on all parts of her body', were ignored by Salman, who said that it was all done in 'good humour'.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 14 bigg boss rakhi sawant shefali jariwala

Related Stories

Shilpa Shinde denied speaking ill about Rahul Vaidya.
Shilpa Shinde denied speaking ill about Rahul Vaidya.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Shilpa Shinde calls video of her bashing Rahul Vaidya fake

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:48 PM IST
Shilpa Shinde said that someone impersonated her and made negative comments about Rahul Vaidya. She claimed that some news agencies picked up the video and attributed it to her without verifying.
READ FULL STORY
Salman Khan was quite angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday.(Colors)
Salman Khan was quite angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday.(Colors)
tv

Gautam Hegde slams Salman for supporting Rakhi Sawant's 'harassment' of Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:06 PM IST
  • Writer Gautam Hegde has called out Bigg Boss 14 host, Salman Khan, for supporting Rakhi Sawant's antics against Abhinav Shukla.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Rakhi Sawant has been flirting with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant has been flirting with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Shefali is disgusted by Rakhi's 'obnoxious' behaviour: 'She's crossed limits'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:56 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala has expressed her disgust at Rakhi Sawant's behaviour on the show, and at the makers' choice to allow her antics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lucknow girl and actor Shruti Sharma (Sourced photo)
Lucknow girl and actor Shruti Sharma (Sourced photo)
tv

Shruti Sharma: The way this industry has accepted me, it makes me so emotional

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Lucknow lass and actor Shruti Sharma, who was last seen in shows ‘Gathbandhan’, ‘Nazar-2’ and Telugu film ‘Agent Sai Srinivasa Atreya’, is waiting for her big Bollywood debut in 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Four men were arrested, and later released on bail, for stalking a TV actor. (Image used for representational purpose only)
Four men were arrested, and later released on bail, for stalking a TV actor. (Image used for representational purpose only)
tv

TV actor files police complaint after four men stalk her, barge into her home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:01 PM IST
  • A popular TV actor filed a police complaint against four men, who chased her and her husband and landed up at their New Delhi home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shinde denied speaking ill about Rahul Vaidya.
Shilpa Shinde denied speaking ill about Rahul Vaidya.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Shilpa Shinde calls video of her bashing Rahul Vaidya fake

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:48 PM IST
Shilpa Shinde said that someone impersonated her and made negative comments about Rahul Vaidya. She claimed that some news agencies picked up the video and attributed it to her without verifying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan was quite angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday.(Colors)
Salman Khan was quite angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday.(Colors)
tv

Gautam Hegde slams Salman for supporting Rakhi Sawant's 'harassment' of Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:06 PM IST
  • Writer Gautam Hegde has called out Bigg Boss 14 host, Salman Khan, for supporting Rakhi Sawant's antics against Abhinav Shukla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli cried after being scolded by Salman Khan.
Nikki Tamboli cried after being scolded by Salman Khan.
tv

Nikki cries after Salman's scolding, feels like giving herself cigarette burn

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Nikki Tamboli, who was pulled up by Salman Khan during the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, broke down afterwards. Rubina Dilaik consoled her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shaheer Sheikh gave a glimpse of the apartment he stays in with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor.
Shaheer Sheikh gave a glimpse of the apartment he stays in with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor.
tv

Step inside Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor’s swanky apartment

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Shaheer Sheikh took fans on a virtual tour of his fancy apartment, where he stays with his wife, Ruchikaa Kapoor. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharti Singh feels Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's son will be 'flirtatious' when he grows up.
Bharti Singh feels Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's son will be 'flirtatious' when he grows up.
tv

Bharti Singh says Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath’s son will grow up to be a 'flirt'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:38 AM IST
Bharti Singh, who considers Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath her extended family, said that their son will grow up to be a ‘flirt’ like Kapil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant broke down when asked if she wanted to save Abhinav Shukla from nominations.
Rakhi Sawant broke down when asked if she wanted to save Abhinav Shukla from nominations.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi cries inconsolably as she debates about saving Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:49 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant was conflicted about whether to save Abhinav Shukla from the nominations. She burst into tears and told Bigg Boss that her hands are shaking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Guru Randhawa was left red-faced on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Guru Randhawa was left red-faced on The Kapil Sharma Show.
tv

Kapil jokes about Guru Randhawa's recent brush with cops, leaves him red-faced

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:55 PM IST
  • Kapil Sharma seemingly joked about Guru Randhawa's recent brush with the police, leaving him red-faced on The Kapil Sharma Show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharti Singh considers Kapil Sharma her brother.
Bharti Singh considers Kapil Sharma her brother.
tv

Bharti Singh wants Kapil Sharma to go on paternity leave after birth of son

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Bharti Singh wrote a heartfelt message as Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby boy on Monday. She also urged him to go on paternity leave, so that he could spend time with his little ones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Julia Roberts with Matthew Perry in a still from FRIENDS.
Julia Roberts with Matthew Perry in a still from FRIENDS.
tv

Matthew Perry persuaded Julia to star in FRIENDS with a paper on quantum physics

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:24 PM IST
The writers and other producers of hit sitcom FRIENDS have revealed how Julia Roberts asked Matthew Perry to write a paper on quantum physics if he wanted her to be a part of the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Monday.
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Monday.
tv

Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath glows in unseen photo from baby shower

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:51 PM IST
A picture of Kapil Sharma's wife, Ginni Chatrath, posing at her baby shower with their daughter Anayra is going viral. Kapil and Ginni welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During his stint in Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Kumar Sanu admitted to having feelings for Nikki Tamboli.
During his stint in Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Kumar Sanu admitted to having feelings for Nikki Tamboli.
tv

'I did not kiss Nikki Tamboli': Jaan denies allegations, says he wasn't in love

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, has denied kissing Nikki Tamboli without her consent, and said that he was never in love with her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta with Rashami Desai and her mother.
Vikas Gupta with Rashami Desai and her mother.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas meets Rashami after eviction, calls it 'unconditional love'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Vikas Gupta met Rashami Desai and her mother, Rasila, after his eviction from Bigg Boss 14. He shared pictures of them together, calling it 'unconditional love'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP