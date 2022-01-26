Shehnaaz Gill shares message from Sidharth Shukla’s family: ‘Reach out to us before using his name’

Sidharth Shukla's family has urged people to respect the choices that he made. The family has asked people to reach out to them, before releasing any project that he was involved with, that remains unreleased. Shehnaaz Gill shared the message from Sidharth's family late on Tuesday night. Sidharth died following a heart attack in September last year, leaving his fans shocked.

Addressed to all Sidharth's well-wishers, the message read, "We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he's still an integral part of our lives and our memories and we are there to protect his wishes. We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth's name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us."

The family statement also added, "We knew Sidharth's choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there were projects that he wasn't happy with, we are sure he wouldn't want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release. So please let's keep his wishes in mind and let's remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with." It was signed off as 'The Shukla Family'. Shehnaaz simply shared the message on social media, without any caption.

Reports suggest that the statement was released in wake of former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian planning to release a song about Sidharth Shukla. Vishal had told the media earlier, that he had shot for a song with Sidharth, some time ago, and it may soon come out.

Shehnaaz is set to appear on the finale of Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 15, and pay tribute to her close friend, Sidharth. The finale is scheduled for this weekend. Shehnaaz and Sidharth met on Bigg Boss 13 and he went ahead to win the season's trophy.

