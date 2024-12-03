Shraddha Arya welcomes twins, shares first pic with baby boy, girl: ‘Our hearts are doubly full’

Television actor Shraddha Arya, best known for her performance in Kundali Bhagya, and her husband Rahul Nagal have now become proud parents to twins-- a baby boy and a girl. The actor penned a sweet note to share the news with her fans. Shraddha Arya and husband Rahul Nagal become parents to twin babies.(Instagram )

Shraddha Arya welcomes twins

Shraddha Arya took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming post celebrating the birth of her twins. Sharing a picture of her holding her newborn babies wrapped in a blue and pink blankets, Shraddha wrote, "Two little bundles of joy have made our family complete. Our Hearts Are Doubly Full!" She also added Billie Eilish's 'Everything I Wanted' in the background. Her post featured several blue and pink balloons with 'it's a boy' and 'it's a girl' written on it and also had her twins' birth date, i.e. November 29, 2024.

Shraddha Arya's TV industry friends showered love on the newborns and congratulated the actor on embracing parenthood. Her Kundali Bhagya co-star Sanjay R Gagnani wrote, "many many congratulations & best wishes (red heat emoji) much love." Pooja Banerjii commented, "Oh my so so cute...cngratulations to the new parents...lots of love and blessings to the two angels." Fans also congratulated the couple and sent their best wishes for the newborn babies.

Shraddha Arya on embracing parenthood

Shraddha Arya earlier opened up on her preparation to embrace parenthood and told HT, "We’ve been doing a lot of research, reading books, etc. I’m taking prenatal yoga classes as well. But, we also remind ourselves that no amount of preparation will make everything perfect, so we’re learning to go with the flow too."

She also spoke about the feeling of being a first time mum, and shared, "I can’t wait to experience all the firsts—the first smile, first laugh, and first steps. I’m also excited to see how being a mother will change me. I know it’s going to be challenging, but I’m ready for the love and growth that comes with it."