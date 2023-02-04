Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shreya Kulkarni: Playing a ghost on the big screen got me noticed

Shreya Kulkarni: Playing a ghost on the big screen got me noticed

Published on Feb 04, 2023

Actor Shreya Kulkarni started her acting career with two big projects

By Deep Saxena

Actor Shreya Kulkarni started her acting career with two big projects. She got a decent screen time but playing ghosts in back-to-back two projects did no good to her personally. Audience missed noticing her but thankfully the makers did and this helped her getting more work in the industry.

“I have been in the industry for last eight years. Initially I joined theatre to understand the process of acting. My first film was Nargis Fakhri starrer Amawas (2018) followed by Sunny Leone’s web series Ragini MMS: Returns (2019). I played the main ghost in both the projects. Initially, I felt bad that I did not get noticed on screen due to the get-up but the industry people did notice. I made good contact which helped me pave my career on TV,” she shares.

Kulkarni recently shot a feature film Rudra where she got to play a negative lead. “I went on to do character roles in daily soaps like Tujha Hai Raabta, Shaadi Mubarak, Kumkum Bhagya and Ye Hai Chahate. I also did some Marathi TV shows including Ti Fulrani, Jay Jay Swami Samartha, Gaatha Navnathanchi and BaalumamAnchy... Working in Hindi and regional TV industry along with numerous music videos gave me a lot of experience and recognition. I have also done Mahesh Manjerakar’s Marathi film Mi Shivaji Park and then M3 (Mauj, Majya, Masti). Currently, I am doing a regional daily soap Shubh Vivah.”

A software engineer by profession. “After MCA, I worked as an IT recruiter for few months but then my passion for acting brought me here. Besides acting, I still work as an IT trainer. I personally feel, it’s very important to have second career option.”

