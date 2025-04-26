Shubhangi Atre reveals she left late Piyush Poorey due to his alcohol addiction: 'Even sending him to rehab didn't work'

Actor Shubhangi Atre has opened up about the reason why she and her ex-husband, late Piyush Poorey, got divorced. Speaking with Times of India, she shared that the reason behind their separation was his alcohol addiction. Shubhangi and Piyush legally parted ways in February this year. He died recently after a battle with liver cirrhosis. (Also Read | Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Shubhangi Atre's ex-husband dies, she says: Give me some time to talk about this) Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Shubhangi Atre and Piyush Poorey were married for over two decades.

Why Shubhangi decided to divorce Piyush Poorey

Shubhangi said that she spoke with Piyush on April 16 and prayed for his recovery. She also said that she is "emotional and numb" at the moment. She said, "It's easy for people to judge without knowing the full story. They assume I left him due to my success, but that's not true. Our separation was a result of years of struggle. I didn't leave because I became successful, I left because his alcohol addiction took a toll on our lives. I tried everything I could to save my marriage, but it was beyond my control. Even sending him to rehab didn't work. Both our families also tried their best to help him, but addiction destroyed him and affected all of us."

Shubhangi divorced Piyush thinking about Ashi

Talking about their daughter Ashi, she said, "I had to prioritise my daughter Ashi's well-being, so I made the difficult decision to part ways. It wasn't a decision made overnight. Things started going wrong around 2018-2019, and it eventually led to the divorce in 2025. Even after our divorce, I remained in touch with Piyush and encouraged him to seek help. I also share an extremely cordial relationship with his family...I feel my daughter has suffered more than I have."

Shubhangi will visit Piyush's family soon

Shubhangi said she would meet Piyush's family in Indore soon. Ashi, who is studying in the US, will finish her final exams and come to India. The mother-daughter duo will then go to Indore together. The couple tied the knot in Indore in 2003. Shubhangi and Piyush were blessed with their daughter two years later in 2005.

Last year, before their divorce, a source told Hindustan Times, “There was a time when the couple tried to work on their relationship and give a second chance to their marriage. But that didn’t work out. They have made peace with the fact that they can’t live together, but they don’t want to go ahead with the divorce proceedings.”

About Shubhangi

The actor is known for appearing in shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasturi, and Chidiya Ghar. She is best known for playing Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.