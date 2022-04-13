Shweta Tiwari shares picture with 'living legends' Zeenat Aman and Zarina Wahab; fans call them 'three princesses'

Shweta Tiwari recently had a fangirl moment as she got a chance to meet Zeenat Aman and Zarina Wahab. Shweta called the veteran actors "living legends" as she shared a picture with them. Fans showered the post with love and said all three of them are looking gorgeous. Also Read| Shweta Tiwari reacts to Palak Tiwari getting skinny-shamed, called malnourished: People still say 'ye kitni sukdi hai'

Shweta shared the picture on her Instagram account on Wednesday. Shweta Tiwari, Zeenat Aman, and Zarina Wahab smiled at the camera as they posed for the photograph on a sunny day. Shweta captioned it, "Ahem…Ahem..Wear your glasses plss (sunglasses emoji). Their glow will blind you!" She added a sunny and a star emojis along with the hashtags, "#livinglegends #zeenatamanji #zarinawahabji."

Fans dropped red heart emojis on the picture with many writing that all three actors are looking 'beautiful.' One called them 'three princesses,' while another wrote, 'All three are gorgeous.' Some even told Shweta that she is also a legend for them, commenting, "Wow all 3 legends." One fan said about Shweta's fangirl moment, "lucky you." Another wrote, "The most beautiful woman in between two very generous women. Shweta you are special mould made by God's own hand."

Shweta is an avid user of Instagram and often shares videos of her performing trending reels as well. She also shares pictures with her daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh Kohli. She had recently shared a series of candid pictures of herself and Reyansh. She also had a fun exchange with her daughter Palak on the post. Palak had joked, "Where am I when you’re doing these family photoshoots mother," to which Shweta replied, "My sentiments exactly! Can you please answer?"

Shweta Tiwari was last seen in Zee5's web series Show Stopper, alongside Saurabh Raaj Jain. The web series released in February this year. Shweta is currently shooting for a project with director Rohit Shetty. No details of the project have been revealed yet.

