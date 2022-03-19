Sikandar Kher dedicates poem to mom Kirron Kher: 'You and Meryl Streep would have been best buds by now'

Actor Sikandar Kher dedicated a poem to his mother, actor Kirron Kher when he appeared as a guest on India's Got Talent. She is one of the judges of the television reality show. Sikandar, who is marking his first on-screen appearance with his mother in the show, said that Kirron Kher could have achieved better things in her career if it wasn't for him. The actor joked that Kirron would have also been best friends with Hollywood actor Meryl Streep if he wasn't born. Also Read | Sikandar shares adorable childhood pic of mom Kirron, fans love her ‘hanky’

A new promo of the upcoming episode shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram on Saturday showed Sikandar praising his mother's acting chops in a poem. He spoke about a "small and beautiful" photo of his mother, that he keeps with him, as he started the poem. "No words can encapsulate what a mother is. So I am going to go a different route. You came to Bombay to become a leading lady in films. and looking at you here (the photo) one can only say 'God d**n woman! Hurry up already!"

Sikandar added, "And going by your acting chops, you and Meryl Streep would have been best buds by now you know because of sitting together ever so often at the Oscars." He then joked, "Aare maa hai yaar meri allowed hai (I'm allowed to make the comparison since she is my mother)."

Sikandar added, "But then life happened, as it always does, the sneaky little fellow that it is. The little thing in your lap happened which is me. Bundle of joy you thought, but you had no idea what that sneaky little fellow which is life and that bundle of joy which is me had in store for you. A heartbeat and you gave up on your dreams and made someone else's yours. From a bundle of joy to a bundle of jobs to a big bundle to 'hell let's run for cover' to 'a s**t what do I do' through all the tears and fears that I caused you, you didn't blink once, just a couple of slaps here and there."

At the end of his poem, Sikandar said, “Someone asked me a few days ago, ‘Sikandar, Do you believe in God?' So I thought for a moment and I said, 'Yes I do, she lives in my mother'. So mom, you will always be my leading lady.” Kirron could be seen getting emotional after hearing her son's poem, and replied, "How sweet," as she hugged him.

An earlier promo of the episode had shown the mother-son duo sharing a laugh after Kirron asked Sikandar a daughter-in-law. After hearing the request, Sikandar waved at the contestant on the stage and said, "Main chalta hun, baad me milenge (I'm leaving, we'll meet later)," as everyone burst out laughing.

