Smriti Irani returns as Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot. Check out first look

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Smriti Irani return to the television screens with the much-awaited reboot of the iconic television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. On Monday, the first look of the actor as Tulsi Virani was leaked. (Also read: Ram Kapoor says it's easier for overweight women to succeed, calls Smriti Irani 'huge'; internet collectively facepalm) Smriti Irani's first look as Tulsi Virani from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot is out.

Smriti Irani returns as Tulsi Virani

In the first look, Smriti was seen wearing a maroon saree adorned with a rich zari border. She completed her look with the signature big red bindi, traditional temple jewelry, and a black-beaded mangalsutra. The reboot season of the show will mark Smriti’s return to acting after 15 years.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is one of the most influential and successful Indian soap operas of all time. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the show aired on Star Plus from 3 July 2000 to 6 November 2008, spanning over 1,800 episodes.

The beloved show is finally set to make its long-awaited comeback, with Smriti Irani reprising her role as Tulsi and Amar Upadhyay returning as Mihir. Although the show was initially scheduled to premiere on July 3, production hit a slight delay.

A few days ago, Smriti took to her Instagram account to celebrate 25 years of the show. She shared a picture with a note, which read, “25 years ago, a story entered Indian homes and quietly became part of countless lives. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wasn’t just a show—it was emotion, memory, ritual. A time when families paused everything to sit together… cry, laugh, hope. To every viewer who made Tulsi a part of their own family—thank you. This journey wasn’t mine alone. It was ours. And it always will be.”

The show revolved around an ideal daughter-in-law, Tulsi (Smriti), the daughter of a pandit married to the grandson of business tycoon Govardhan Virani (Amar Upadhyay/ Ronit Roy). Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was the most successful serial at its time, garnering double-digit TRPs for six years. It marked a turning point for Ektaa as well as Smriti.