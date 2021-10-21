Stage transforms me into a live wire: Vishal Dadlani

Music composer-singer and performer Vishal Dadlani admits that performing live on stage is and will always be his top pick .

“Being on the stage amid the real music lovers from across the globe transforms me into a live wire and I simply love every bit of it. I was missing those high-voltage live performances and thankfully stage shows have been resumed — of course with limited occupancy. For music lovers like me this is good to go for now,” says co composer for the films like Dostana, Bang Bang, Sultan and War. Dadlani masters dabbling between composing, writing, performing as well as judging reality shows. He shares, “I am a musician first and anything related to music is always welcomed. At times things just happen with the flow whereas sometimes you have to plan it out. Like, of late, I was working on a song and a tune just struck me overnight while sometimes it takes days for that right chord to strike. Perhaps that’s the magic of music.” The musician has been judging quite a few reality series. “For me it’s all about music always. And these shows no doubt bring out the best raw talent from nooks and corners of our country. I believe there is always something to learn from others so I gladly and equally imbibe things from newcomers as well as seasoned musicians co-judging with me.” Dadlani feels it’s not easy in today’s time to keep controversies at bay, “As social media has reformed our lives it’s definitely not easy to keep a low profile and stay away from daily hullabaloo. Thankfully, over the years I have learnt this art unlike before. Today, I’m a super calm guy who is totally impassive to trolls.” “For me my music is foremost and will be but at the same time I have never ever shied away from speaking my mind because that’s the way I am,” says the singer of Balam Pichkari, who is currently seen as a co-judge in SaReGaMaPa.