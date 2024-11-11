Steve Jyrwa wins India’s Best Dancer 4, says: ‘I can’t believe there was a time when I couldn’t walk’

Steve Jyrwa took home the trophy of India's Best Dancer Season 4, and his victory dance was all the sweeter given his journey. Once unable to walk as a child, Steve's determination and family support helped him defy the odds. Steve credited his triumph to the support of his mother and grandmother and dedicated his win to them. Also read: Real or gimmick? Karisma Kapoor stages a walkout after boys’ sultry performance on India's Best Dancer: Accha nahi laga Steve Jyrwa hails from Shillong.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Steve spoke about the win, what will he do with the prize money and more.

On the winning moment

Looking back at the winning moment, he says, “When I think about my journey and picking up the trophy. It is a result of my hard work and dedication. The hard work pays off in the end. Sabr ka phal meetha hota hai (the fruits of patience are sweet)."

“I feel that this is the result of all the struggles that I had to endure while growing up. I didn't let my hard work go to waste”.

The Sony Entertainment Television show was judged by Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis. Other finalists were Harsh Keshri, Nextion, Nepo, Akanksha Mishra, aka Akina, and Aditya Malviya. Along with the trophy, Steve took home ₹15 lakh as prize money and a car. His choreographer, Raktim Thakuria, was awarded a cheque of ₹5 lakh.

Steve was overwhelmed with the feeling of gratitude while picking up the trophy. “I felt blessed that I could live the moment in reality. I have been manifesting this for a long period. Winning on a big platform was my manifestation,” he says, adding, “My nani (grandmother) was so happy along with me... I was proud to see the happiness in her eyes and face.. It was a blessing that I was the reason for that”.

When it comes to the prize money, Steve shares that he will give it to his nani and mother.

On overcoming the personal challenge

It was his nani and mother who put all their focus on helping him get back on his feet. He exclaims, “Jo bacha chal nahi pata tha, aaj woh footwork he liye famous hua hai (The kid who couldn't work has become famous for footwork)."

“Bachpan mein (In my childhood) I couldn’t walk, and I dance so well, and got so much appreciation for my footwork... I myself don’t believe that I couldn’t walk during my childhood… I have to think hard ke sach mein aisa hua tha kya (did it really happen),” he shares, adding, “My nani helped me overcome it all. It is because of her strength and dedication that I can walk and dance today”.

Here, Steve also shares that winning the trophy is also an answer to all his relatives who were against his decision to pursue dance.

“This achievement is very important for me. I have seen my family struggle a lot because of me in terms of money and with relatives too. Apart from my nani and mother, my family was against me dancing. I have proved them wrong. My win is an answer to all their doubts... That we can accomplish a lot of things with dance,” he mentions.

Now, Steve wants to focus on honing his dance skills and is taking up more dance reality shows.