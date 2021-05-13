Home / Entertainment / Tv / Sugandha Mishra mimics singer Lata Mangeshkar in new video: 'Didi se Bhosale tak ka safar'
tv

Sugandha Mishra mimics singer Lata Mangeshkar in new video: 'Didi se Bhosale tak ka safar'

  • Sugandha Mishra, known for mimicking singer Lata Mangeshkar, recently married Sanket Bhosale. She has shared a funny video on how she went to being a Bhosale herself.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 11:10 AM IST

Comedian Sugandha Mishra, known for mimicking singer Lata Mangeshkar, recently married Sanket Bhosale and shared a funny video on how she went to being a Bhosale. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Sugandha dropped a post highlighting how she inched closer to the veteran singer with her marriage.

In the video clip, she is heard saying, "Namashkar. Waese toh meri puri koshish thi ki main didi k parivaar mein shaamil houn isliye maine socha ki apna surname Bhosale karlun. Kyuki meri choto behan bhi Bhosale hai toh is tarah se Sugandha didi k zada kareeb hogayi. Sugandha Mishra Bhosale. (Hello. I wanted to be a part of the family of didi (Asha Bhosle) so I thought I will change my surname to Bhosale. My younger sister is also a Bhosale so in this way Sugandha became closer to didi)."

She also tweaked the opening line of the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham title track by Lata. She changed it to "aa aa aa aa aa… Bhosale family mein tu aa."

Sugandha captioned her post, "Didi se Bhosale Tak ka Safar."

Several celebs, including Neha Kakkar and Gauahar Khan, as well as fans were left in splits after watching the video as they took to the comments section to react. Shankar Mahadevan's son Shivam Mahadevan wrote, "Hahahaha too good." Sugandha's husband wrote, "namaskar (hello)" to which she replied, "dhanyawad bhosale sahib (thank you, bhosale sir)." A fan wrote, "U r an all rounder... Soo much inspired by youu congratulations." Another said, "This was hillarious."

Also Read: Mohit Malik, wife Addite Malik name newborn son Ekbir. Check out the beautiful meaning behind it

The couple tied the knot in on April 26 in Jalandhar. They have been sharing posts from their wedding festivities on Instagram.

Recently, Sugandha was booked for allegedly flouting Covid-19 guidelines during her wedding. A case was registered against her, the bridegroom’s side, the owner of the resort, and guests.

