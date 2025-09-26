Sweet Magnolias Season 5 wraps filming, cast shares emotional farewell notes: ‘A toast to our…’

Sweet Magnolias Season 5 has officially wrapped shooting, the official page of the show announced on Instagram. The Sheryl J. Anderson show, which started filming in June this year, is expected to return to Netflix sometime in 2026, as per What’s On Netflix. Sweet Magnolias Season 5: All you need to know about expected premiere date, farewell notes by cast, and more.(Instagram/@jamielynnspears)

Sweet Magnolias Season 5 wraps filming

The official account of the romantic drama TV series gave a shout-out to the people behind the show on Instagram.

“We've talked about it, prayed about it, and poured it out. That's a wrap on Season 5! Here's a toast to our incredible cast, crew, writers, and producers -- for their hard work, their passion, and their love,” the caption read.

The page added that the showmakers were eager to take the fans back to Serenity, a fictional small town in South Carolina, in the series.

“And for the fans: We can't wait to welcome you back to Serenity,” it said.

Heartfelt notes by the cast of Sweet Magnolias

After Jamie Lynn Spears, who plays Noreen Fitzgibbons, concluded shooting her part for Sweet Magnolias Season 5, the 34-year-old left a sentimental note on Instagram. “That’s a wrap on S5 of SWEET MAGS, and it’s bittersweet,” Spears wrote. She said that the show was “uniquely special” as it featured “different people from all walks of life”. “Can’t wait for y’all to see Season 5”, she wrote on September 16.

Last week, showrunner Sheryl Anderson lauded the efforts of the cast, crew, and writers who made Serenity her “favorite place on the planet”. “What a privilege to do what you love with people you love!!!” she added.

Young actress Ella Grace Helton shared a video on Instagram after the show wrapped filming. “It’s a wrap! Season 5 of @sweetmagnoliasnetflix was another wonderful adventure with the kindest cast and crew,” she wrote.

Artemis, who plays Lily in the show, posted a video alongside her colleagues on her final day on the set. “That’s a wrap on #SweetMagnolias season 5”, she wrote.

What to expect from Sweet Magnolias Season 5

Sweet Magnolias Season 5 has now entered the post-production phase. It will now be edited, scored, and refined. In Sweet Magnolias Season 4, Maddie’s ex-husband, Bill, passed away. Cal and Maddie later got married on Halloween and moved in together. Season 5 will largely focus on what happens to Maddie and Cal’s relationship in Serenity.

FAQs

What is Sweet Magnolias based on?

Sweet Magnolias is based on the Sweet Magnolias novels by Sherryl Woods.

What does Sheryl J. Anderson have to do with Sweet Magnolias?

Sheryl J. Anderson is the creator and executive producer of the hit Netflix show, Sweet Magnolias.

What role does Artemis play in Sweet Magnolias?

Artemis plays Lily in Sweet Magnolias.