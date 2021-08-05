Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah August 4 recap: Purush mandal celebrates Dilip Kumar’s life by performing his songs

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mehta, Dr Hathi, Bhide, Jethalal, Iyer, Sodhi, and Champaklal are enjoying their nighttime sipping lychee juice and celebrating late actor Dilip Kumar’s life by singing and dancing to his songs.

Finally with Champaklal taking the stage singing, Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka the entire purush mandal gets down to dancing in unison. After the song and the dance, they settle and talk about Dilip Kumar. Then after a while, Champaklal takes leave and moves out from the group to retire for the night.

As Champaklal leaves, Mehta gets a call from his boss. In a dilemma about whether or not to pick the call, Mehta finally decides to take the call. Mehta was worried that taking a call late at night would result in acquiring unnecessary work from the boss, but to his surprise, the boss began the conversation by praising Mehta for his writing.

The conversation then led to the boss telling Mehta how during his college days, he would sing and enact Dilip Kumar’s songs and scenes. Then the boss too sang a Dilip Kumar song and Mehta put the phone on speaker. As soon as he finished singing, rounds of claps erupted in the room, leaving Mehta’s boss overwhelmed. Though he liked the praises, he gets a little offended as to why Mehta would keep it on speaker.





However, the topic gets diverted and the boss orders Mehta to better be on time tomorrow to the office and ends the conversation. This makes the entire purush mandal realize that they all have to get back to work from tomorrow.

The conversation then led to Popatlal’s wedding and Jethalal tells Iyer that now the responsibility of finding a match for Popatlal is now Iyer’s since he is a scientist. Perplexed, everyone asks how, and Jethalal responds, “Dharti pe toh mil nahi rahe hai, toh aap mangal ya kisi aur grah se le aaye (We're not getting on earth, bring it from mars or any other planet)."