Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah July 9 recap: Bhide reveals boozing plans, makes quick recovery

On Friday's episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, after finally handing over the bag to Popatlal, Jethalal reaches his room to freshen up but is being questioned by Bappuji about the bag. As usual, Jethalal cooks up a story and says that he handed it over to Mehta Sahab. A disappointed Bappuji says that he will later go to Mehta and ask for a glass of kadha. To distract him from this thought, Jethalal suggests he should drink, ‘barfila paani, mera matlab ice tea’.

Meanwhile, Bhide, Iyer, Mehta, and Sodhi embark on the mission of finalising a hall for the evening party that they are throwing to honour Popatalal, Jethalal, and Dr Hathi for courageously uncovering criminal activities.

The group, led by the hotel manager, is first taken to a spacious grand hall but the the charges of Rs7 lakh are too shocking for them. Their next stop is a slighter smaller beautiful hall which, along with decoration, will cost ₹3 lakh. Again, for people from middle-class, it is way too much to spend on an intimate gathering of few people.

Mehta and Sodhi finally explain to the manager their intention, and how limited their budget is. The manager, understanding their plight, shows them a hall that sits well within their budget and mood. Happy with the place, they finalise it and decide to meet there at 4:30 to fix the arrangements.

Sitting by the poolside, Madhavi, Komal and Anjali are chit-chatting, while Tappu Sena, Bappuji, and Bhagha are having a happy time swimming in the pool. Their fun time is cut short when Bhide asks them to get ready for the evening function.

The place is decorated beautifully and Sodhi and the rest of the gang are eager to start their secret ‘party-sharty’. An excited Bhide blurts out, ‘Pinku aur sonu tum jao aur bottle aur batliji ko leke aao (go and bring the bottles)’. He corrects himself, saying, ‘Popatlal aur Bhartiji ko leke ao (bring Popatlal and Bhartiji)’.

