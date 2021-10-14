Home / Entertainment / Tv / The Kapil Sharma Show: Host teases Taapsee Pannu for doing too many sports films, asks if she did a 'P.T. Usha course'
The Kapil Sharma Show: Host teases Taapsee Pannu for doing too many sports films, asks if she did a 'P.T. Usha course'

This weekend, Taapsee Pannu will be seen promoting Rashmi Rocket on The Kapil Sharma Show. In a recent clip, Kapil can be seen teasing Taapsee for playing an athlete in multiple many films.
Taapsee Pannu and Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Published on Oct 14, 2021 02:15 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Taapsee Pannu is promoting her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket in full swing on social media and now, she will appear as a special guest on the comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. In a latest clip shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Kapil can be seen teasing Taapsee for essaying the role of athletes too often. 

In the clip, Kapil says, “Taapsee ne kaafi saari films ki jinmein woh athlete bani hain. Soorma or Marnmarziyaan mein inhone hockey kheli, Saand Ki Aankh mein inhone rifle shooting ki or aane wali film inki cricket ke uper hai or ab jo film hai usmein athelete bani hain. Toh aapne acting a course kiya hai ya PT Usha ka course kiya hai?” (Taapsee has done many films in which she essayed the role of an athlete. In Soorma and Manmarziyaan she played hockey, in Saand Ki Aankh she did rifle shooting, she has another film coming up, which is on cricket and now in this film (Rashmi Rocket) she'll be playing the role of an athlete again. You did an acting course or P.T. Usha course?)

Rashmi Rocket, which is set in Kutch in the year 2014, revolves around the life of Rashmi (Taapsee) who is a sprinter and dreams to make it big as a national athlete. The film traces Rashmi’s ban from the sport due to her high testosterone levels . She takes on the country’s athletics association in a legal battle to win back her respect and identity. The film is directed by Akarsh Khurana.

Speaking to Indian Express recently, Taapsee reflected on how Rashmi Rocket is different from the other female-driven films she has done so far. “The female-driven films that I’ve done till date are all about a girl who’s an underdog and then she becomes the hero of her life. Here, Rashmi is a hero from the first frame. For me, she was a heroic big screen character,” she was quoted as saying.

