Moushumi Chatterjee says only inexperienced actors used to feel shy during intimate scenes

Moushumi Chatterjee was an absolute blast during her recent visit to The Kapil Sharma Show. The veteran actor was a guest on the show along with Reena Roy and was so prompt with her reactions and comments that she almost left host Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda speechless. While talking about her own films, she had funny reactions to questions about shooting intimate scenes and flirting with co-stars. Also read: Moushumi Chatterjee roasts new actors at The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘Pehle ke hero ko bolna nahi padta tha ki…’ Moushumi Chatterjee didn't let anyone else speak in her presence on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Moushumi answers to Kapil's questions

The promo of the upcoming episode shows Moushumi and Reena arriving on The Kapil Sharma along with a lyricists Saeed Quadri, Faaiz Anwar, AM Turaz, Shabbir Ahmed and poets Mehshar Afridi and Azhar Iqbal. Kapil Sharma asks Moushami, “Romantic scene karne mein kaun sharmata tha zyada (who was the most shy actor during filming of intimate scenes)? She promptly replies, ”Jisko aata nahi hai (the one who doesn't know)," and leaves Kapil and all others in splits. He goes to ask her, “Flirt kaun karta tha sabse zyada (who used to flirt the most)”? And she once agai replied, “mein (me).”

As Kapil reacted to her answers, “Maza aara hai aapki baatein sun ke (I am having a lot of fun listening to you),” she again shut him up saying, “kyunki aapko bahut fursat hai (because you have nothing else to do).”

Krushna bows down in front of Moushumi

The promo shows Moushumi roasting Kapil, Krusha and Kiku and she even responded to questions being asked by Krushna to Reena Roy. Kapil is also seen volunteering to show Moushumi the other side of the set so that Reena could also say something. At the end, Krushna is seen paying her a tribute by lying on the floor with his hands folded in front of her.

Sony shared the promo with the caption, “Aaj raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, Moushumi Chatterjee aur Reena Roy, apne saath layengi mazaa, aur kayi jazbaat honge haste haste bayaan! (Tonight at 9:30 am, Mousumi Chatterjee and Reena Roy will bring a lot of fun along with them and will express several emotions amid laughter).”

Moushumi's films

Moushumi is a popular actor who has worked extensively in Hindi and Bengali film industry. She was among the highest paid actors in 1970s with films like Balika Badhu, Anuraag, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Angoor, Manzil and many more.

