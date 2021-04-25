The scare is there: Ariah Agarwal

After recovering from Covid19, Lucknow-girl and actor Ariah Agarwal is busy shooting at an undisclosed location. But the youngster is not letting her guard down at all.

“Dieting and all has gone for a toss. Since we are staying away from our families we dine here only and are taking all precautions. Though it has been a month since I tested negative and by now must be having anti-bodies but still, I can’t take a risk. The scare is very much there! I hope everything gets normal soon as I am already missing our original shoot location as well as my home,” said the actor

As the cases started to surge, the crew moved out of Mumbai. “Since we have lockdown in Mumbai, we shifted out of the metro to a new location where we are shooting in a bio-bubble with no outsiders allowed. We all got tested and we are staying here only. It’s a bit weird but the situation is also extraordinary, the good thing is that show is on, and we are still working else we would have been locked at home without work!”

Her ‘Prem Bhandhan’ show co-star Manit Joura too had tested positive and after recovering joined the shoot.

Talking about her Covid days she said, “I had fever, no smell, no taste, lot of weakness, breathlessness and all this takes a toll on your mental health. The state of mind being ‘kal na jaane kya hoga’ is very dangerous as the new strain is very deadly. Thankfully, my mother (ex-producer Lucknow DD) and brother (Ayush, actor) were safe. After nearly three weeks of quarantine, I joined work.”

They are shooting back-to-back and trying to make a shoot bank. “At this new location we are trying our best to complete maximum work. I’m playing a negative lead and currently enjoying my marriage track which is being shot at an outdoor location,” said the ‘Guns of Benaras’ actor.