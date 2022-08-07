These couples are and will be friends first!

Author and relationship expert Prof John Gottman says, ‘Happy marriages are based on a deep friendship.’ So, this Friendship Day we asked Lucknow-based actor-couples Pankhuri Awasthy-Gautam Rode and Amarpali Gupta-Yash Sinha, their take on how was it to start-off as colleagues before becoming best buddies eventually taking their friendship to next level and getting married.

They share the importance of being friends first and always, than being conventional couples in a marriage where roles are defined.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode

Talking about their journey as friends to soul mates, Razia Sultan and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Awasthy shares, “We started as colleagues. As co-actors it was only when we started talking, we realized that we both were rational types and that’s where our friendship bloomed. From that day till today it has been seven years we have been best of buddies. One thing is constant in our relationship and that is friendship.”

Rode adds, “Due to our friendly bond, we do not hesitate in being 100% transparent with each other. We share each and everything like honest friends and that is possible only when you have that kind of affable bond. We are pretty glad about the fact that we are not that conventional husband-wife that generally there,” adds Rode.

Another tale of from being pals to partners shared by, the Code Red and Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti actor asserts. “Amarpali and I met in December, 2007 for the first time while doing the show Teen Bahuraaniyaan. It was after six months I came on the board and joined the cast of the show. As the actor pegged opposite Amarpali couldn’t continue due to some medical issue. It was then we met on the set and hit off as good friends. I well remember that along with being friends we had a great amount of mutual respect for each other from day one.”

Sinha further adds, “Being the quiet one I always found it easy to share things with Amarpali even when we were just friends working in the same space. Then it was around 2008 we started dating each other and eventually we got married in Lucknow (2012).”

Gupta, who has been part of shows like Qubool Hai and Naagin, says, “For us every day is friendship day as well as an enemy day and that’s what life is all about. We very well know how valuable friends and this makes our relation stronger!”