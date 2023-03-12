Tom Schwartz breaks silence on Tom Sandoval's split from Ariana Madix: 'The whole thing is just really sad'

Tom Schwartz has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding his best friend Tom Sandoval's alleged infidelity with Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss. The scandal led to the end of Tom's nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. Tom Schwartz expressed his sadness over the situation and acknowledged the harm that Sandoval's actions have caused. He also showed concern for Madix and mentioned that she has supportive friends and family who will be there for her. (Also read: Ariana Madix reportedly separates from Tom Sandoval after his infidelity with Raquel Leviss)

Tom Schwartz spoke to TMZ at the airport on Saturday and shared his thoughts on the controversy around Tom's affair with Raquel and separation from Ariana. He said, "[Sandoval's] okay, I think. Relatively speaking, I mean, he has a sense of profound sadness, rightfully so, that he's a piece of s***. And to some extent, maybe he is. But he knows he f***ed up, and the whole thing is just really sad."

He showed concern for Ariana, and told, "Luckily, Ariana has a really good support system, and she's with her friends. I hope she's living a good life, just indulging. Hope she goes on a living spree. I'm just hoping this whole thing blows over." He also acknowledged that she has a strong support system of friends and family who care for her.

Regarding Raquel, Schwartz shared that he hasn't spoken to her since news of the affair broke, calling it ‘really unfortunate.’ He also clarified that he never kissed Raquel to cover up her and Sandoval's affair, stating, "No, that's not true, unless I was a pawn in the game." Schwartz also confirmed that he hasn't spoken to Scheana Shay about the alleged assault on Raquel.

Despite reports of the breakup, a representative for Tom has confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple is still living together in their shared Los Angeles home in the San Fernando Valley. The news has left fans curious about the couple's living situation following their separation. The representative did not provide any further information on whether the couple plans to continue living together or if they are exploring other living arrangements.

Ariana had been grappling with issues in her relationship with Tom Sandoval for some time, according to the source. However, the last straw, as reported by an insider, was Sandoval's alleged infidelity with Raquel. The source revealed that Madix had gone through a lot during their relationship, but learning about the infidelity was the tipping point. Tom's actions reportedly hurt Ariana deeply, and she made the decision to end the relationship and separate from him.