 TV actor roasts her own daily soap, co-stars' overacting in hilarious BTS video: 'Plants are acting better than us' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TV actor roasts her own daily soap, co-stars' overacting in hilarious BTS video: 'Plants are acting better than us'

BySanya
Jun 03, 2024 04:35 PM IST

Neerja actor Akshita Tiwari is winning hearts for ‘roasting all Indian serials with one vlog’. She did not spare her co-stars and even poked fun at herself.

Akshita Tiwari, who appeared on the TV show Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan, shared a behind-the-scenes video from a shoot recently. In the Instagram Reel, the actor poked fun at her scenes, as well as her co-stars. She also said that one of the scenes was shot like 'her MMS clip'. Also read: Pakistani writer Yasir Hussain says Indian TV shows are of ‘ghatiya' quality

Akshita Tiwari is seen on the TV show Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan.
Akshita Tiwari is seen on the TV show Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan.

Watch Akshita Tiwari roast her own show

The video, which has over a million views and 3500 comments, opens with Akshita shooting for a scene in which she 'falls off a building'. She is then seen getting physical with one of her co-stars in what, according to her, looks like a ‘WWE’ fight.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Akshita, who is also a YouTuber, described her work day as she walked viewers through different sequences during the shoot. She said in Hindi, “I sometimes have to jump off buildings, and other times hang from buildings. Hi, I am Akshita, I do acting for a very small amount of money and fool the audiences.”

Explaining a clandestinely shot scene, she said, "The scene has been recorded like it is not a TV show but my MMS clip.. and here I am, trying to hide on a terrace in the wide open, near a swing." In another dramatic scene, her co-star chases her, and she almost falls down. Describing it, she says, "Now, this is where our WWE starts."

Joking about how her 'cartwheel style' fall was bad, but her co-actors' reaction to her falling off a building in a scene was worse, Akshita said, "Please deduct 50 from my fees for this scene. But my co-stars should be fined 100 for their overacting. Out of all three of us, the plants on set did better acting."

Reactions to the video

"She speaking truth straight for 44 seconds," read a comment on Akshita's Instagram Reels. Another wrote, "Didi (sister) just roasted all Indian serials with one vlog." Someone also left this comment on Akshita's video, "Girl roasting her own content." A person commented, "Most honest actress till now." Another wrote, "She's going to get fired… guaranteed." One also commented, "If honesty had a face..."

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / TV / TV actor roasts her own daily soap, co-stars' overacting in hilarious BTS video: 'Plants are acting better than us'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On