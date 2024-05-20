Twitter calls out Ashneer Grover for taking part in roast but threatening legal action later: 'Can't take simple jokes?'

On Sunday, comedian and Comicstaan 3-winner Aashish Solanki shared via an Instagram post that episode 5 of Pretty Good Roast Show was removed from YouTube, seemingly to avoid a 'legal battle'. However, a clip from the episode is being widely shared on X (Formerly Twitter) and many are slamming Ashneer Grover, one of the guests, who asked his segment to be cut from the episode. Also read | Ashneer Grover takes a dig at Anupam Mittal: ‘Mittal saab ki na umar ho rahi hai’ Ashneer Grover's roast from Aashish Solanki's Pretty Good Roast Show has been removed.

What happened

In the clip, Aashish roasted the former managing director of BharatPe, who was one of the most outspoken judges on Shark Tank India, by saying, "TV pe log talent dikhane jaat hai, ye aukat dikha ke aa gaya. Samajh gaye kiski baat kar raha hoon main? Apni company se kaun nikala jata hai yaar (People show their talent on TV, he showed everyone his status. Which entrepreneur gets kicked out of their own company)?"

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Fintech platform BharatPe removed Ashneer Grover from all positions in the company in March 2022. Since then, BharatPe has been fighting a court case against Ashneer Grover and his family members over alleged embezzlement of funds.

Aashish touched upon this during his roast and it seems, his joke did not sit well with Ashneer. The clip on X further showed Aashish saying that his 'guest' could not handle the roast, forcing them to remove his segment from the episode.

Ashneer Grover's request to remove his segment

As per a report by trendbullet.in, sources close to the production have confirmed that Ashneer personally requested the removal of his segment from Pretty Good Roast Show's now-deleted episode.

Aashish's latest Instagram post hinted at the same. He wrote, "Ep 5 of Pretty Good Roast hata diya hai doston. Legal battle ladne ka paisa nahi hai. Sab show pe laga diya tha (The episode has been removed my friends. I don't have money to fight a legal battle as I used up all of it to create this show)."

Aashish went to write, “The response of previous episodes led us to believe our audiences were ready for roast humour. However, it seems that some, especially those in power, are not quite there yet. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. Stay tuned for the next episode, coming soon! Love, Aashish.”

Reactions to the removal of Aashish's roast

An X user shared a clip from the deleted episode, tweeting, "Can’t take simple jokes on yourself?? @Ashneer_Grover?" Not happy with how things turned out for Aashish, the X user also shared the link of the deleted episode that was uploaded by a YouTube user. Some also tweeted, "Why did he even attend a freaking roast show if he can't handle the roasting!!??!!"

"@Ashneer_Grover not done... you ruined his (Aashish's) whole episode, hard work, money," wrote an X user. Another said, "Damn, I wish Ashneer didn't do that. It would have been hilarious."

A person also tweeted, "This guy, who shows 'aukat' to everyone, running a loss making enterprise and making it a home affair, the way his wife (Madhuri Jain Grover) used to fight on social media, shows what teachings they are giving to the new generation. He got saved due to the extensive money he put in PR!"