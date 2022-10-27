Uorfi Javed asks Sudhanshu Pandey to watch Anupamaa after he calls her ‘ghastly’: Might learn about women empowerment

Uorfi Javed was criticised by Sudhanshu Pandey recently. The actor, who is seen in the popular TV show Anupamaa, had taken to Instagram Stories to react to a video of a topless Uorfi eating laddoo as she wished fans on Diwali. He had called her video ‘ghastly’ and said he was ‘enraged’ seeing the clip. Now, Uorfi has reacted to his statement, and asked him to watch his own show Anupamaa and learn something about ‘women empowerment’. Also read: Uorfi Javed in legal trouble for wearing revealing outfits in Haye Haye Yeh Majboori music video, says report

Uorfi took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, and shared a news article with the headline ‘Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey calls Uorfi Javed ghastly; is the female body so offensive?’ Sharing it, she wrote, “Very well written. Sudhanshu Pandey, you should read this. You will understand about your hypocrisy and double standards.”

Sharing another note on Instagram Stories, Uorfi further said to the actor, “The irony. Anupamaa is a show about woman empowerment, where a woman is shattering all the ‘normals’ set by the society for women. Why don’t you watch your own show Sudhanshu? Might learn something.” The show stars Rupali Ganguly in the lead role.

Recently, Sudhanshu took to Instagram Stories and wrote in his later-deleted note about Uorfi, “I don’t follow this person but I still have to see such ghastly sights every day thanks to news channels. I’m enraged seeing this. How can you guys even promote such a mockery of an auspicious festival like Diwali… for God’s sake it’s Laxmi poojan day.”

Reacting to his comments, Uorfi had earlier said on Instagram Stories, “You see such ghastly sights because you don't control the world. I don't like seeing men like you telling the world that you don't like seeing me, but I tolerate! Right?" She had also added, "By the way, never seen you raising your voice against any man or sexual predators out there in the industry, but it was important to raise your voice against me because what I put on my body is your business.”

Uorfi had started her acting career with TV shows in 2016, and was also seen in last year’s Bigg Boss OTT. She is often in news for her outfit choices, which are seen in paparazzi videos on social media, as well as her own posts. Recently, Uorfi had landed in legal trouble due to her latest music video for the song Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, which was released on October 11.

As per a report by ETimes, a complaint was filed by an anonymous person against Uorfi in Delhi for 'publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act'. Uorfi was seen wearing an orange saree in the Haye Haye Yeh Majboori music video as she danced in the rain along with backup dancers.

