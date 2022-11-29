Home / Entertainment / Tv / Vidisha Srivastava: I’ll ring in 2023 in Bali this year

Vidisha Srivastava: I’ll ring in 2023 in Bali this year

Updated on Nov 29, 2022 06:56 PM IST

After being in the industry for over a decade and having done a number of regional films and shows, actor Vidisha Srivastava says being tagged glamorous works for her till she is getting to do good work on screen

ByS Farah Rizvi

After being in the industry for over a decade and having done a number of regional films and shows, actor Vidisha Srivastava says being tagged glamorous works for her till she is getting to do good work on screen.

The Janatha Garage (2016) and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (2017) actor says, “Glamour can surely get you noticed but not get you work nor it can provide you sustainability. It’s only well written characters that help the artiste to stay relevant in today’s time. Else, there are numerous glamorous youngsters aspiring to join the industry someday.”

Srivastava of late has been busy with her television show and misses going on a vacay.

“I motivate myself to continue working hard throughout the year with a pre-planned trip in place. As it’s time for Christmas and New Year my trip is already set. I had zeroed in on Bali and I’ll ring in 2023 there. Being a globetrotter who loves flying solo, I have already visited 17 countries and many more are on my list; rest all other things can wait till I am busy travelling (laughs),” shares Srivastava.

Work wise too, the Kashibai Bajirao Ballal (2021) actor is quite happy, “I just completed ten months on my current show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain! And I have been part of 125 episodes till date that is a feat for me and the best part is I am still enjoying what I am getting to do as an artiste.”

