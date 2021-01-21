Vivian Dsena: Bollywood doesn’t excite me
Often actors from various mediums express their desire to star in the movies. The lure of the silver screen is inescapable. But some actors walk a different path. Vivian Dsena, who has a huge fan base that appreciate his powerful performances in television shows, enjoys keeping a low profile and sticking to his beliefs.
The Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon actor unlike the current lot of actors admits he is quite content with TV and aspires to do more work on the small screen. “Just because I am not interested in Bollywood, doesn’t mean I am any less ambitious. My ambition shows in my body of work. If I was not ambitious enough, then shows like Madhubala and Shakti would not be seen today. I am a simple man, who likes slow and steady growth. I am thankful to my parents for the upbringing they gave me. Growing up, I was taught to stick to the basics in life and that one doesn’t need to run where everyone is running. You should run where you can excel! Bollywood doesn’t excite me but I might be part of OTT projects, if a good story comes my way,” he shares.
The Kasamh Se actor asserts that he will always prefer daily soaps over anything else. And as far as competition is concerned, Dsena stresses that he is not part of any race nor is he in competition with anyone. He says, “I would like to compete with myself, compete in the journey where my field of work has been the same in the past 10 years. If I am constantly on the same platform then I will be able to perform better. I am a very content man. I don’t want to be ‘the number one’. I want to be the number one in my eyes and not the number one for someone else. I am always working towards improving myself. I don’t want to be called the most successful actor in the country, but whenever people remember me, I hope they say he is a good actor,” he concludes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vivian Dsena: Bollywood doesn’t excite me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sister comes to Aly Goni's defence as Jasmin Bhasin's fans target him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KBC 12 finale to salute Kargil War heroes, watch Amitabh Bachchan give a glimpse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla lock horns over Devoleena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 106: Rakhi fights with Rubina, complains 'you didn't hug me'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant's brother says her husband is real, their wedding actually happened
- Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant is really married to a man named Ritesh, her brother Rakesh has said. Ritesh's identity remains a mystery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki brings up Devoleena's MeToo comments during massive fight
- Nikki Tamboli got into a heated fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Bigg Boss 14. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan hints at re-entry in the show, watch video
- Eijaz Khan, one of the top contenders to win Bigg Boss 14, walked out of the show earlier this week due to prior professional commitments. He hinted at his return in a video message.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli throws away task, shocks Jasmin Bhasin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netflix unveils the teaser of upcoming Telugu anthology Pitta Kathalu, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin pens note for Aly Goni: 'Missing hugging you hard'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly-Abhinav, Nikki- Devoleena engage in ugly fights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik pushes Rahul Vaidya in a fight, Aly Goni intervenes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan opens up about relationship with Pavitra Punia, declares 'I love her'
- Eijaz Khan, who recently had to leave Bigg Boss 14 abruptly, has opened up about his relationship with Pavitra Punia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiff between Krushna-Kiku on sets of comedy show? All is well, they say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox