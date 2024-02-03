When Poonam Pandey cried on Lock Upp; said she was judged by women, not men: 'I don’t do things as per Indian culture'

Poonam Pandey, model, actor and reality TV star, died of cervical cancer, her manager confirmed on Friday. While some on social media are questioning the lack of details or any family statement, many are expressing shock over Poonam Pandey's ‘tragic’ death. Back in 2022, when she was contestant on the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp, Poonam had cried opening up about how she was constantly judged. Also read: Poonam Pandey trends on social media, people ask if her 'Instagram account is hacked' Poonam Pandey was seen on Lock Upp in 2022.

'I have been totally blacklisted'

She told co-contestant Sara Khan that people don't accept her because of the things she's done in the past. Poonam had said, "I have just been judged and trolled. I am mostly judged by women and not men because I am not a Bharatiya Naari (Indian woman). I don't do things as per the Indian culture. I am treated like an alien. People react differently just by hearing the name Poonam Pandey. I feel very bad because today I am not someone's wife or daughter-in-law, but I am someone's daughter. Just because I did a few things in my life, I have been totally blacklisted."

Poonam Pandey on always being 'called wrong'

Poonam Pandey continued crying and said, "I was called wrong for being beaten up, for being hospitalised, for not wearing appropriate clothes." The actor-model made headlines in 2011 by promising to take off all her clothes for the Indian cricket team, if the Men in Blue brought home the World Cup.

In 2021, Poonam's ex-husband Sam Bombay was arrested for allegedly assaulting her. According to news agency ANI, the model-actor had to undergo treatment at a hospital for head, face and eye injuries.

"The case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actress (Poonam Pandey) has suffered serious injuries on her head, eyes and face," the Mumbai Police said at the time, according to ANI. Sam was earlier also arrested for assaulting Poonam days after their 2020 wedding.