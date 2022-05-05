Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 5: Akshara arrives in hot-air balloon to save Abhimanyu

Shah Rukh Khan once said, “Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho to sari kaynaat tumhein usse milane ki koshish karti hai'', but in the latest thrilling episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara will fight the universe to get the love of her life. Birlas’ apprehensions about the Goenka family continue to rise as Abhimanyu and Akshara prepare to exchange vows on their wedding day. Abhimanyu has just started to warm up to Aarohi, but an exciting twist will show Aarohi’s true intentions.

Akshara flies in in a hot-air balloon

In the previous episode, we saw Akshara praying to God to give a solution to get her Abhimanyu back. Abhimanyu and Aarohi are still stuck on their way to the wedding venue. This episode brings the final twist to solve all the problems. Akshara gets a unique idea and leaves to save Abhimanyu. Her family members are left astounded and worried by her decision. Mahima continues to give the Goenka’s a hard time about their carelessness.

Next we see, Akshara on a hot-air balloon flying in to get Abhimanyu back. Abhimanyu is amazed by her wit and courage. They both celebrate being together and finally decide to leave for the hotel. Aarohi also joins them but their problems are not yet over. It turns out that only the two of them could go back on the hot-air balloon and now, Akshara has to choose. Abhimanyu and Aarohi convince Akshara to leave Aarohi behind. Fortunately, Goenkas send a car to get Aarohi back.

Abhimanyu and Akshara share an exciting and adventurous journey back together on the balloon. While both, the Birlas and Goenkas, are anxious about their whereabouts, Harshvardhan taunts everyone for their recklessness while Dadi and Suvarna convince everyone to get ready for the wedding.

The bride and groom, and the bride’s sister are all stuck on their way to the venue. At the venue, naturally, there is a stressful environment. However, Dadi and Suvarna try to maintain peace and gift the Birlas their wedding outfits. Mahima is mad at them for telling them what to wear but Manjari asks her to not worry about it.

The family members are ready for the wedding but the obstacles do not end. As the family members wait for Akshara and Abhimanyu to arrive, a sudden storm makes everyone anxious about their safety. Akshara and Abhimanyu are seen struggling to manage the balloon. Thankfully, the weather improves after a while and Akshara and Abhimanyu reach safely at the hotel.

Akshara’s Bridal look surprises everyone

The bride and groom are back and ready to get married soon. Goenkas and Birlas also prepare for the rituals. Everyone is emotional and elated to see Akshara in her bridal outfit. Manjari also gets sentimental looking at her son in his sherwani. Aarohi finally arrives and things seem to get back on track finally.

After passing all the hurdles, Akshara and Abhimanyu are set to get married. However, before they exchange vows, there are still many more twists and turns to come. Aarohi will be seen getting a little anxious seeing Akshara marry. What is it that she is worried about? Is she really as happy for Akshara as she shows or is she hiding something? The upcoming episodes will answer all these questions and deliver more entertainment at your doorsteps. Stay tuned!

