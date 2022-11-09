Yogesh Tripathi: In some time, I too will try my hand at penning some comic content

Actor Yogesh Tripathi agrees that making others laugh is actually the toughest job. “It’s never easy to do comedy on screen...with retakes it’s difficult to maintain the comic timing. None can master the art but being an artiste, we can try with all our might to entertain our audience always. I consider myself extremely lucky to have two shows simultaneously on air and my character being liked so much,” says the Lapataganj (2014) and Happu ki Ultan Paltan (2019) actor.

Tripathi feels it does create pressure when you get to be part of longest running shows. “When we started Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! in 2015 we had no idea that it would run for eight long years. Even during the pandemic, our team managed to maintain the momentum but with the onset of OTT the challenge has undoubtedly gone up for TV as people have so much to pick from. “Dusro ko kya kahein apne ghar mein bhi yahi haal hai. You can’t force people to watch your content. But I feel time will change and no medium will go out of the circumference ever, be it TV or films.”

The F.I.R (2006) and Bulbul (2017) actor gives credit to writers of his show for constantly coming up with content that can still manage to win TRPs even after hundreds of episodes. “It’s always a team effort but writers are the real game changers. The way they keep the clock ticking and never let our characters bore the audience that’s where the real work happens. We actors just take up the baton then. Maybe, in some time, I too will try my hand at penning some comic content,” says the actor who was in Varanasi for Dev Deepawali celebrations.

Talking about the competition among the entertainment media, Tripathi says, “No one can constantly watch dark and realistic content at a stretch. You need a break that’s why yesteryear’s comedy films like Golmal (1979), Chupke Chupke (1975) and Andaz Apna... (1994) are still the most watched films on these platforms. As far as going back to the theatre trend is concerned, makers should generate content that wins back the audience to cinemas. A few right films in the coming time will do the needful. I’m a movie buff and for me film ka asli mazaa 70 mm per hi hai.”