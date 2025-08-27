Vicky Kaushal removes his shoes as he gets honoured at Mumbai airport, fans praise his 'genuine sanskar'. Watch

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who recently returned to Mumbai with Ranbir Kapoor, was honoured at the airport. Several videos and pictures of the actor receiving gifts emerged on social media platforms. Vicky Kaushal was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Vicky Kaushal honoured at Mumbai airport

In a video, Vicky was seen folding his hands as a fan gave him a shawl. Next, he was seen taking off his shoes as the person gifted him a small statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He also posed with his fan for the camera. For the travel, Vicky wore a grey hoodie, pants and shoes.

Actor's gesture leaves fans in awe

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Genuine sanskar (qualities)." "Beautiful, respect for Vicky," a person wrote. A comment read, "Not goosebumps, but I got tears in my eyes." An Instagram user said, "His parents taught him well."

About Chhaava, Vicky's recent film

Vicky was last seen in Chhaava, in which he essayed the role of Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Chhaava is an epic historical action film based on the life of Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, and his courage in defending his faith and country.

It is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The cast also includes Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Ashutosh Rana. The period drama hit theatres on February 14 this year.

The film performed well at the box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹716.88 crore gross in India.

More about Vicky's upcoming film

Fans will see Vicky in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film was officially announced in January 2024.

Love and War will be the first collaboration between Ranbir and Bhansali after the actor's 2007 debut, Saawariya. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.