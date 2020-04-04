‘We should enjoy little joys of life’

entertainment

Be it the common man, sportspersons or film stars, life has gone back to the basics for everyone during the ongoing lockdown. For Vicky Kaushal, 31, this time has a special nature’s touch to it all. “Not many may believe but I’ve been enjoying watching beautiful sunsets from my home’s balcony... Sunsets happen every day, but since we are so busy, we never pay attention to such a marvellous occurrence,” he says. The actor calls it a “very difficult ime” but also sees a “silver lining” in it all. He says, “It has given us all, including me, an opportunity to spend time and have meals with our families. Otherwise, there’s always a serious deficiency of time (laughs). I’m also very thankful that I’m sitting within the comforts of my home with my loved ones, while many can’t afford to do that. We should enjoy the little joys of life and be mentally strong, too, as there’s a lot of paranoia around.”

Ask him if he misses work, and he says, “I do, but work can wait. We have a bigger problem at hand, and it (not working) is a very small price to pay. Remember, the solution [to the pandemic] is in our hands.” So, what has he been up to? For starters, Kaushal has been “reading a lot of scripts”. “Also, I have binged on a lot of web shows such as Peaky Blinders, The Loudest Voice and Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega,” he says.

Kaushal had gone into a “self-imposed lockdown” a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 21-day lockdown. “Since that day, I haven’t even walked out till my building’s lift. Once everything is fine, I’ll probably go for a long drive (smiles) or to my workplace,” he says, adding, “I hope that we’ll come out as a wiser race, on the other side. Nature has told us that we can’t take it for granted, and we shouldn’t forget that.”

Sweating it out!

If you spot Vicky indulging in a hardcore session of gymming, fret not! He’s not working out at a local gym but at a “makeshift work-out spot” at his Andheri home. “Thankfully, before the lockdown, I had rushed to a gym store, and had quickly picked up dumbbells, barbells and benches. So, in my own way, I work out a bit every day at home. It makes me happy to sweat it out a bit, though the diet has gone for a bit of a toss,” says the actor, who lives with his parents and younger brother, Sunny Kaushal.