Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Abhishek Bachchan says returning to Breathe Into the Shadows is like reprising Jai Dixit in Dhoom: 'It’s very similar'

Abhishek Bachchan says returning to Breathe Into the Shadows is like reprising Jai Dixit in Dhoom: 'It’s very similar'

web series
Published on Nov 16, 2022 06:49 AM IST

Abhishek Bachchan talks about the new season of his show Breathe Into the Shadows and why reprising Avinash was like playing ACP Jai Dixit in the Dhoom series.

Abhishek Bachchan plays a man with dual personality in Breathe Into the Shadows.
Abhishek Bachchan plays a man with dual personality in Breathe Into the Shadows.
ByAbhimanyu Mathur

The second season of Breathe Into the Shadows marks only the second time in Abhishek Bachchan’s career that he was reprising one of his characters. Before he returned to play Avinash and J here, he had famously played ACP Jai Dixit in the action franchise Dhoom. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about the similarities between the two, while his co-stars weigh in on the show’s success. (Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan says Breathe Into the Shadows doesn't stigmatise mental health)

Abhishek famously played the supercop Jai Dixit in the three hugely successful Dhoom films from 2004-13. Talking about the similarities in approach in reprising the two characters, he says, “I never thought of it that way. I would have to admit it’s very similar because there is a certain progression to the character (in Breathe Into the Shadows) because you see him after x amount of time as you would have done with Jai Dixit. The approach is similar. But what was nice in Breathe Into the Shadows is that you are playing two different characters. How those characters would grow in season 2 is fun. And I can speak for all actors that the greatest crutch is the writing. If it’s on the paper, it makes your life easier.”

Breathe Into the Shadows season 2 premiered on Prime Video last Wednesday, over two years after the first season dropped. That the first season ended on a cliffhanger gave rise to several fan theories and the cast being inundated with questions about them. Addressing them, Abhishek says, “When Into the Shadows (season 1) released, it was at the height of the pandemic. There wasn’t as much interaction. The maximum interaction and queries came from the media and I applaud the rest of the team for weathering that storm. I am glad that we managed to keep it under the wraps.”

Saiyami Kher in a still from Breathe Into the Shadows.
Saiyami Kher in a still from Breathe Into the Shadows.

His co-star Saiyami Kher agrees with the secrecy part and adds that it was the toughest thing in between the two seasons. “I think the toughest part actually was dodging all the C-16 questions for so long. But now thankfully we all have the answers to that. Actually none of us even had a clue till the day we shot. The easier part was getting back into the character. We had a chance to chat with Mayank and refresh. That time helped,” she says.

The second season also saw the entry of Navin Kasturia, who played one of the antagonists named Victor. Talking about entering a set show with a settled cast, Navin says, “I was very excited about the opportunity. Apart from my character, the script, and the world, I was very excited, it was about a chance to work with this set of people. And to develop the character, Mayank was always there and I was totally dependent on him for everything I had to do.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Abhimanyu Mathur

    Abhimanyu Mathur is an entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times. He writes about cinema, TV, and OTT, churning out interviews, reviews, and good old news stories.

Topics
abhishek bachchan saiyami kher
abhishek bachchan saiyami kher

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out