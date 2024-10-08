Alanna Panday is shocked as dad trolls her for ‘forgetting to wear a top' in The Tribe clip: ‘Bras need to be covered’

Alanna Panday is promoting her new show The Tribe with an interesting strategy. The influencer, who is the niece of actor Chunky Panday and cousin of actor Ananya Panday, took to Instagram on Monday to share a video clip from the show. It shows her family gathered together for a chat when her dad Chikki Panday makes an observation. Alanna Panday was shocked her dad Chikki Panday's comment on her look.

Forgot her top?

Chikki, after pondering on Alanna's outfit for some time, asks her, “By any chance,did you forget to wear your top?” Alanna looks shocked at his words. She is wearing a mint green bralette and white pants. “Are you serious,” she asks, as her mother Deanne Pandey puts her arms around her. “What's wrong with it,” she asks her dad. He suggested that it needed a shirt.

“This is not LA. This is Bandra,” he says as the family cracks up at their exchange. When she explains to him that it's a bralette, he says that ‘bras need to be covered’.

Fans react:

Alanna's followers were divided in their reactions. While many thought it was a cute exchange between a dad and his daughter, others suggested Alanna should opt for more modest clothes. “Her father is absolutely right, one should know how to sit in the least family. What does it want to show,” wrote a person. Others let them know that desi dads roam ‘topless’ around homes all the time.

A fan defended her saying, “All the people moral policing her what was doctor Moumita wearing? EXACTLY! this is definitely not a top, more like a bralette. Her father is right not every woman in India wear this usually in front of their family but also wearing this is not a bad thing like some of the people in this comment section shaming her for it is unnecessary…”

A fan commented, “Dad woke up and chose destruction.” “Uncle is underestimating Bandra,” joked another fan. "

The Tribe also features Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry, along with the digital evangelist investor, Hardik Zaveri. A Dharmatic Entertainment Production and executive-produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig, 'The Tribe' offers an unfiltered look at Indian influencers navigating to capture the spotlight in Los Angeles.