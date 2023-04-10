Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Access Granted: Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas unlock the doors to Citadel

Access Granted: Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas unlock the doors to Citadel

ByHTC
Apr 10, 2023 11:20 AM IST

Prime Video’s Citadel, starring actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, is one of the most anticipated shows of the year. The Asia-Pacific premiere was held recently in Mumbai.

Elite spies, actors Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, were in Mumbai to kick-start a new spyverse — Citadel — from Amazon Studios and Russo Brothers’ AGBO. The spy franchise will traverse cities, countries and continents and premiere on April 28 on Prime Video. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and in international languages in over 240 countries and territories.

Gaurav Gandhi, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sushant Sreeram and Richard Madden
Gaurav Gandhi, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sushant Sreeram and Richard Madden

Dressed in her glamorous best, Jonas left everyone stunned as she walked the blue carpet during the Asia-Pacific premiere. On his maiden trip to Mumbai, Golden Globe-awardee Madden was welcomed with cheer, hoots and lots of love by his fans.

James Farrell, VP International, Amazon Studios with Varun Dhawan, Sita R. Menon, DK & Raj
James Farrell, VP International, Amazon Studios with Varun Dhawan, Sita R. Menon, DK & Raj

Also present at the premiere was the team of the Indian instalment of the Citadel universe, including actor Varun Dhawan, writers and showrunners Raj and DK and co-writer Sita R Menon. Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Prime Video and Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video India, attended the event along with other members from the entertainment fraternity.

The highly anticipated global spy-series received an overwhelming amount of praise and applause for its incredible action, gripping storyline and outstanding performances.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai action telugu varun dhawan kannada hindi citadel russo brothers malayalam english tamil richard madden amazon studios + 11 more
mumbai action telugu varun dhawan kannada hindi citadel russo brothers malayalam english tamil richard madden amazon studios + 10 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out