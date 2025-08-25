Archana Puran Singh is demanding ‘equity’ in Aman Gupta boAt. Here's why

In the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma hosted entrepreneurs Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Ritesh Agarwal, Ghazal Alagh and Aman Gupta. During the show, Aman credited Archana Puran Singh for the expansion of his company boAt, and the actor had a hilarious reaction to it. Archana Puran Singh reacts to Aman Gupta crediting her for BoAt's success.

Aman Gupta on using Archana Puran Singh's laughter for boAt

Kapil asked Aman if it was a coincidence that he began working on noise-cancellation headphones right after his marriage, to which Aman replied, “The real reason behind the company’s expansion is Archana ji. Archana ji, thank you. Aapki laughter ko humne R&D factory mein diya hua hai, noise cancellation check karne ke liye (We have given your laughter to R&D factory to check noise cancellation). All our headphones are hit!”

Archana then replied, “So where’s my equity now?” To which Kapil quipped, “Equity nahi, do headphones leke aaye hain, ek aapke liye, ek Parmeet sir ke liye (No equity, he has got two headphones for both of you).”

Aman also revealed how one of his relatives repeatedly dismissed his business ideas but changed his behaviour and became extremely sweet towards him once boAt achieved success.

Aman Gupta is a successful Indian entrepreneur and co-founder of the popular consumer electronics brand boAt, known for its affordable yet stylish audio products and wearables. Apart from being a businessman, Aman is widely recognised as one of the judges on the reality show Shark Tank India, where he invests in start-ups and mentors budding entrepreneurs.

Recently, in one of her vlogs, Archana spoke about how her fake laughs were sometimes added after poor punchlines in Comedy Circus. She said, “Now you’ll see, in the last three years, since we are doing the show, and especially now when we are on Netflix… Earlier, people used to say that I laughed at bad jokes as well, but I was not happy with it. What used to happen then is that if a particular joke didn’t have the punch, they (the makers) thought that if we use Archana’s laughter, then woh punch utth jaayega, but it didn’t work that way, woh punch nahi utha, but main hi baith gayi (That punch didn't pick up but I sad down). People started to think, ‘this woman is mad, she is laughing for nothing.’ The integrity of my laughter took the beating.”

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The new season saw Navjot Singh Sidhu returning to the show as a permanent guest alongside Archana Puran Singh. The show also stars Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek, with Kapil Sharma as the host. The new season has introduced a fresh twist, with Kapil inviting fans on stage to showcase their talent. The show is available to stream on Netflix.