Asha Negi shot to fame as Purvi Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta. Her show Khwabon Ke Parindey will begin streaming from June 14.
Asha Negi to star in Voot series Khwabon Ke Parindey: 'My character Bindiya is a wild child'

Khwabon Ke Parindey is set in Australia and deals with the lives of three friends as they explore friendship and hope. It is directed by Tapasvi Mehta.
PTI
UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 11:58 AM IST

Actor Asha Negi is set to star in Khwabon Ke Parindey, a Voot drama series, the streaming platform announced Wednesday.

Directed by Tapasvi Mehta, the show explores the journey of friendship, hope and life of three friends through the picturesque landscape of Australia.

Asha said she is thankful to the makers for giving her the opportunity to play a challenging character like Bindiya.

"My character of Bindiya on the show is this complete wild child, who believes in embracing life every single day. I enjoyed playing the role; although challenging, the transition of my portrayal of roles from television to web has been extremely refreshing," the 31-year-old actor, who became a household name with the TV show Pavitra Rishta, said in a statement.

The experience of shooting for the show, Asha said, made her realise the importance of friends.

"They are like your truth serum, who help you unravel your deepest secrets and fears and then help you get through it," she added.

Asha, who was last seen in Anurag Basu's anthology film Ludo, made her digital debut with the 2019 series Baarish.

Khwabon Ke Parindey is slated to start streaming from June 14.

