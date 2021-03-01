IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Bidita Bag: OTT is giving work, money & visibility
Actor Bidita Bag on her visit to Lucknow. (Suraj Kumar/HT)
Actor Bidita Bag on her visit to Lucknow. (Suraj Kumar/HT)
web series

Bidita Bag: OTT is giving work, money & visibility

Now, we can’t complain as there is enough good work for actors, said the ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaz’ actor on her visit to Lucknow
READ FULL STORY
By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:55 PM IST

Actor Bidita Bag will be back in Lucknow later this month to shoot for the second season of her web-series ‘Bhaukaal’. She has shot the first season of the web-series, a Hindi debut film ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaz’ and a yet-to-release untitled film, in the state capital.

On her recent visit to the city, she said, “Now, we can’t complain as there is enough good work for actors. Earlier, we were not getting sufficient work and the roles that were coming were ‘gisee-pittee’ (repetitive). The change happened due to the boost that the OTT platform has got during the pandemic phase. Today, we are getting work, money and visibility.”

She explains it with her shows that have come out in the pandemic period. “It’s true that some genre like crime-based and bold content is being made more but then you need to choose. My role of Nazneen in ‘Bhaukaal’ was glamorous and authoritative, in ‘Abhay2’ I played a psychopath while in the thriller ‘The Missing Stone’ it’s a western avatar. I am getting strong-women centric characters which were not happening earlier.”

In her upcoming film also, she plays a strong role. “In ‘Fauji Calling’ I am playing a very different character from what I have done so far. I am looking forward to its theatrical release. We had completed the film just before the lockdown happened,” said the actor.

In the unlock phase she shot for ‘The Missing Stone’ in Kolhapur, ‘Abhay2’ in Mumbai and is currently shooting another web-series in Pune, which she is contract-bound not to talk about.

Meanwhile, she is upgrading her musical skills as well. “I started with learning synthesiser but later took up ukulele and guitar which is easy to carry with you as the practice is something any instrument needs. Now, I have started playing chords and strumming along with singing with it, but I have a long way to go.”

Excited to come back to Lucknow later this month she said, “There is some special connection with the city which keeps calling me for work. Chikankari work is my favourite, and my wardrobe is full of Lakhnavi dresses. Next, I am thinking to buy a house (laughs) here as it is becoming a second home for me.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Asheema Vardaan (sourced)
Asheema Vardaan (sourced)
web series

Expectations from women are always high: Asheema Vardaan

By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Actor Asheema Vardaan feels that the struggle of girls in the entertainment industry is two-fold
READ FULL STORY
Close
A lot of web shows have come under the scanner and OTT platforms are expected to self regulate their content.
A lot of web shows have come under the scanner and OTT platforms are expected to self regulate their content.
web series

OTT route to regulation: Ratings, grievance redressal and more

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Trade experts, filmmakers and actors share their views on calls for OTT regulation and government notifying rules to mandate content classification on online platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra stars in Citadel alongside Richard Madden.
Priyanka Chopra stars in Citadel alongside Richard Madden.
web series

Russo Brothers call Priyanka Chopra ‘incredible star’, talk about Citadel

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:06 AM IST
  • The Russo Brothers showered praise on Priyanka Chopra, whom they called an 'incredible star', and said that she will be 'amazing' in the Amazon spy series Citadel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.(Reuters File Photo)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.(Reuters File Photo)
web series

Prince Harry defends The Crown, reveals whom he'd like to portray him on show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:51 PM IST
  • Prince Harry has defended criticisms against Netflix's The Crown, and has also revealed whom he'd like to see portray him on the show, based on his family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fans react to WandaVision's 8th episode.
Fans react to WandaVision's 8th episode.
web series

WandaVision Ep 8: Fans are angry and emotional after heartbreaking episode

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:04 PM IST
  • WandaVision dropped its eighth episode and it has left Marvel Cinematic Universe fans emotional. Here's how they have reacted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
1962 The War in the Hills review: Abhay Deol phones in his performance in Hotstar's terrible new show.
1962 The War in the Hills review: Abhay Deol phones in his performance in Hotstar's terrible new show.
web series

1962 The War in the Hills review: Hotstar owes us a Vacation in the Hills now

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • 1962 The War in the Hills review: Shrill, tacky, and jaw-droppingly amateurish, Abhay Deol's Hotstar war drama is the worst show on a mainstream Indian platform since his cousin Bobby Deol's Aashram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey stopped talking during Jamai Raja but are close friends now.
Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey stopped talking during Jamai Raja but are close friends now.
web series

Nia Sharma recalls fight with Ravi Dubey: 'Channel had to intervene'

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:18 AM IST
Ahead of the release of Jamai 2.0 season 2, Nia Sharma talked to Hindustan Times about what caused her fallout with co-star Ravi Dubey several years ago. The two have now resolved their differences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varanasi-girl Vindhya Tiwary recently shot for ‘Game of the Sexes’ in Moradabad. (Sourced photo)
Varanasi-girl Vindhya Tiwary recently shot for ‘Game of the Sexes’ in Moradabad. (Sourced photo)
web series

Vindhya Tiwary: I hope this year takes me to the next level

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:40 PM IST
The year 2021 is turning out be the best phase for actor Vindhya Tiwary. Her track in the TV show ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’ got aired recently then the UPite shot for her first OTT series ‘Game of the Sexes’ in Moradabad and next, she is soon expected to make her film debut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Evan Peters as Quicksilver in WandaVision.
Evan Peters as Quicksilver in WandaVision.
web series

WandaVision: Kevin Feige on bringing in Evan Peters as Pietro instead of Aaron

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:37 PM IST
  • WandaVision left fans stunned when they introduced Evan Peters as Pietro instead of bringing back Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige weighs in on the recasting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rumana Molla recently wrapped OTT series ‘Games of Sexes’ in Moradabad (Sourced photo)
Rumana Molla recently wrapped OTT series ‘Games of Sexes’ in Moradabad (Sourced photo)
web series

Rumana Molla: I always want to give my best shot

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Actor Rumana Molla has featured in number of projects including ‘Pyar Ka Panchnama2’, ‘Irada’ and ‘DevDD’. Recently, she wrapped OTT series ‘Games of Sexes’ in Moradabad, in which she plays a central character.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tandav stars Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.
Tandav stars Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.
web series

Tandav: Top Amazon India executive questioned by police over Saif Ali Khan show

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Top Amazon India executive questioned by police over Tandav.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cast member Gina Carano poses at the premiere for the television series "The Mandalorian" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)
Cast member Gina Carano poses at the premiere for the television series "The Mandalorian" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)
web series

Gina Carano addresses The Mandalorian firing, says she was 'bullied' by Disney

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:17 AM IST
Actor Gina Carano, who was fired from the hit drama series The Mandalorian over inflammatory social media posts, recently opened up about it, calling out Disney for 'bullying' her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Bandish Bandits’ actor recently shot OTT series ‘Hastinapur’ and film ‘Satyamev Jayate2’ in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Bandish Bandits’ actor recently shot OTT series ‘Hastinapur’ and film ‘Satyamev Jayate2’ in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
web series

‘Changing my looks, quitting TV worked for me’

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:55 PM IST
The decision of leaving TV after 25 years worked wonders for ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ actor Rituraj K Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Banerjee is best known for his roles in film Stree and web series Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and Typewriter.
Abhishek Banerjee is best known for his roles in film Stree and web series Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and Typewriter.
web series

Abhishek Banerjee: I realized last year what being famous means

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Actor Abhishek Banerjee recently won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor (Web Series) for his role Paatal Lok.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mona Singh had two web shows release last year -Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain S3 and Black Widows and shot for Lal Singh Chaddha.
Mona Singh had two web shows release last year -Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain S3 and Black Widows and shot for Lal Singh Chaddha.
web series

Mona Singh: Never be insecure. If you are talented, you will get your due

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:03 PM IST
The actor feels nepotism might give you a break but if you don’t have talent you won’t grow. It all comes down to how confident you are of your talent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP