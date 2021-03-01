Bidita Bag: OTT is giving work, money & visibility
Actor Bidita Bag will be back in Lucknow later this month to shoot for the second season of her web-series ‘Bhaukaal’. She has shot the first season of the web-series, a Hindi debut film ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaz’ and a yet-to-release untitled film, in the state capital.
On her recent visit to the city, she said, “Now, we can’t complain as there is enough good work for actors. Earlier, we were not getting sufficient work and the roles that were coming were ‘gisee-pittee’ (repetitive). The change happened due to the boost that the OTT platform has got during the pandemic phase. Today, we are getting work, money and visibility.”
She explains it with her shows that have come out in the pandemic period. “It’s true that some genre like crime-based and bold content is being made more but then you need to choose. My role of Nazneen in ‘Bhaukaal’ was glamorous and authoritative, in ‘Abhay2’ I played a psychopath while in the thriller ‘The Missing Stone’ it’s a western avatar. I am getting strong-women centric characters which were not happening earlier.”
In her upcoming film also, she plays a strong role. “In ‘Fauji Calling’ I am playing a very different character from what I have done so far. I am looking forward to its theatrical release. We had completed the film just before the lockdown happened,” said the actor.
In the unlock phase she shot for ‘The Missing Stone’ in Kolhapur, ‘Abhay2’ in Mumbai and is currently shooting another web-series in Pune, which she is contract-bound not to talk about.
Meanwhile, she is upgrading her musical skills as well. “I started with learning synthesiser but later took up ukulele and guitar which is easy to carry with you as the practice is something any instrument needs. Now, I have started playing chords and strumming along with singing with it, but I have a long way to go.”
Excited to come back to Lucknow later this month she said, “There is some special connection with the city which keeps calling me for work. Chikankari work is my favourite, and my wardrobe is full of Lakhnavi dresses. Next, I am thinking to buy a house (laughs) here as it is becoming a second home for me.”
