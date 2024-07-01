Munawar Faruqui shares first pic with new wife, celebrates one month anniversary in Dubai

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has officially confirmed his wedding with makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Munawar Faruqui posted a bunch of photos as the duo celebrated their one month wedding anniversary in Dubai. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui’s first pictures with Mehzabeen Coatwala out after rumoured second wedding) Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala have been married for over a month now.

Munawar shares pics from Dubai

In the pictures, Munawar was seen taking rest on a couch, walking on the streets of Dubai after shopping, going for an evening stroll, and laughing while looking at the camera. Munawar also shared a photo of his evening meal and breakfast. He also shared a photo from one of his shows.

Munawar shares first pic with Mehzabeen

The last picture showed Munawar and Mehzabeen Coatwala standing next to each other holding hands in the evening. They had their backs to the camera. In the photo, Munawar wore a black T-shirt, olive green pants, shoes and a cap. Mehzabeen was seen in a printed T-shirt, denims and sneakers. Munawar also tagged his wife.

Celebs, fans react to Munawar's post

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "W in life (sparkles emoji)." He added the hashtags--Dubai, Munawar Faruqui and dhandho. Reacting to the post, Dhanashree Verma posted red heart and nazar amulet emojis. Ali Mercchant wrote, "Welcome to the couples club." A fan wrote, "Finally, he announced it officially. Congratulations @munawar.faruqui for marriage, sir."

"Last picture is the BEST. What an amazing beginning of a beautiful journey," read a comment. An Instagram user wrote, "Finally we see a couple pic." "Last photo has our heart. You two complete each other, looking amazing together," said a person. Another fan commented, "God bless you both for you future life and welcome sister-in-law to MKJW Family. Such a wonderful man and down to Earth sir heads of to you."

More pics of the couple

Several other photos were also shared on Instagram by Munawar and Mehzabeen's friends. The duo smiled and posed next to each other in the pictures. Taking to her Instagram, Mehzabeen posted a video from Dubai. She wrote, "One month. Allahumma Barik."

Several other photos were also shared on Instagram.

About Munawar and Mehzabeen

As per a India Times report, this is Munawar and Mehzabeen's second marriage. Munawar was previously married to Jasmine; he has a six-year-old son Mikael with his first wife. He first spoke about his family in Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp in 2022. He also spoke about his son on Bigg Boss 17. Mehzabeen reportedly has a 10-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

As per a Times Now report, the duo got married in May in a close-knit function. They reportedly held their wedding reception at Mumbai's ITC Grand Maratha.