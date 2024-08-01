Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale: When and where to watch

Bigg Boss OTT 3 fans and contestants are geared up for the grand finale. As the D-Day approaches, there will be a tough battle among Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul and Naezy. As their supporters are voting for their favourite housemates, social media is also making its own predictions about the possible winner of the celebrity reality series. Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale: A look at the date, time and where to watch the reality show.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale - Date and time

There was a strong reaction on social media after the eviction of Vishal Pandey. Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria's elimination left many fans disappointed, who considered the trio fit for top five. However, Armaan Malik's ouster from the house received mixed reactions on the internet. Now, the fight for the trophy and prize money is among Ranvir, Sana, Naezy, Sai Ketan Rao and Kritika Malik. The grand finale hosted by Anil Kapoor will premiere on August 2, 2024. The show will premiere around 9 PM.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 prize money

Apart from the coveted trophy, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will also receive ₹25 lakh as prize money. Ranvir, in a recent episode had mentioned that he was more interested in the cash prize than the trophy. The actor confessed that he needed the money to support his 13-year-old son's education.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner predictions

Recently, Twitter handle The Khabri Tweets predicted Sana as the winner of the show. It also claimed that Naezy and Ranvir could be runner-up and second runner-up, respectively. Previously, Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss OTT 3 Season 2 while Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner in the first season of the celebrity reality series. The third season of the show also marks Anil Kapoor's debut as a reality show host. Prior to him, Karan Johar and Salman Khan hosted the first and second seasons, respectively.

