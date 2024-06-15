 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Will Anjum Fakih be part of the show? Here's what we know | Web Series - Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Will Anjum Fakih be part of the show? Here's what we know

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Jun 15, 2024 11:32 AM IST

Anjum Fakih is known for Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Kundali Bhagya and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She also took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Actor Anjum Fakih will reportedly participate in the upcoming third season of the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT. News18 confirmed the same citing its source. Bigg Boss OTT 3 will stream on JioCinema from June 21. (Also Read | Anjum Fakih on her first Umraah: I wanted to fulfill the promise I gave to my mom, I had tears in my eyes)

Anjum Fakih will be seen in Bigg Boss OTT 3.
Anjum Fakih will be seen in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Anjum on Bigg Boss OTT 3?

As per the report, the source said that Anjum has signed the project and will enter the house when the show begins. However, neither Anjum nor the Bigg Boss OTT 3 team, have confirmed the same. The third season of Bigg Boss OTT will be hosted by actor Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor will host the show

Earlier, excited to host the third season of the show, Anil Kapoor had said in a statement, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is - seriously- timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting."

He had added, "Having said that, I've always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I'm going to bring that same energy (times 10!) to Bigg Boss! Unscripted reality has something for everyone - laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can't wait to bring my own flavour to it."

About Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. However, the reins were later handed over to Salman Khan for the second season.

About Anjum's career

Anjum is best known for her work in popular shows such as Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Kundali Bhagya and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She is known for playing the role of Srishti Arora Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, along side Shraddha Arya. She left the show in 2023 when she decided to participate in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

News / Entertainment / Web Series / Bigg Boss OTT 3: Will Anjum Fakih be part of the show? Here's what we know
