Black Warrant trailer: Jailer Zahan Kapoor struggles to deal with criminals, navigate power dynamics in Tihar

After the success of Sacred Games and Jubliee, Vikramaditya Motwane is now set to entertain the audience with his upcoming prison drama, Black Warrant. Netflix India has unveiled the trailer of the series, creating excitement among the audience. Zahan Kapoor's still from Vikramaditya Motwane's Black Warrant.

Black Warrant trailer

Zahan Kapoor's Sunil Gupta, a rookie jailer, steps into the jaws of a system where power and reputation reign supreme and survival demands a price. The trailer shows how he, along with his two trusted fellow jailers, overcome challenges and navigate the harsh realities of Tihar’s power dynamics, entrenched politics, and take on some of the most notorious inmates. It further gives a glimpse into the personal stories of inmates, officers, and their complex dynamics.

Fans shared their excitement after watching the trailer. One of the comments read, "This is going to be sick." Another commented, "Watch out for this." Another wrote, "This is fire." Fans also praised the casting in the series and commented, "So many talented actors in one frame. This series is going to be a fun watch."

Vikramaditya Motwane's thoughts on Black Warrant

Vikramaditya Motwane shares, “Black Warrant has offered us the opportunity to explore a world that’s often hidden from view—one that’s tough, complicated, and full of contradictions. Sunil’s journey through Tihar Jail provided a unique perspective like no other to capture that complexity. The trailer is just a glimpse of how the series will peel back the layers of a world that is as brutal as it is complex as it is fun. Collaborating with our stellar cast brought incredible nuance to this story, and partnering with Netflix, Applause Entertainment and Confluence Media allowed us to craft a narrative that is raw, gripping, and deeply human. I can’t wait for viewers to uncover the humanity and grit within this powerful narrative."

Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, serve as showrunners and directors alongside Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay, and Rohin Raveendran Nair. The series, inspired by true events, stars Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur, and Sidhant Gupta along with special appearances from Rajshri Deshpande, Tota Roy Chaudhary, and Rajendra Gupta. It is set to release on Netflix on January 10.