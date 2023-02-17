Class actor Chandan K Anand recalls casting couch incident: 'Compromise bolte the pehle'

Actor Chandan K Anand, who has worked for almost two decades in films, TV, and OTT shows, spoke about his experience with casting couch in a recent interview. The actor recalled how it was called 'compromise' earlier. He said he managed to evade casting couch after he ran away from a coordinator's office, who had asked him to share his pictures and said he to him that 'compromise karna padta hai (you have to compromise)'. Also read: Shama Sikander says ‘casting couch’ exists everywhere, recalls own experience

The actor has starred in several TV shows, films and OTT shows such as Netflix's Class. He acted in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor, and Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, among other films. He is also known for his roles in TV shows like Durga Aur Charu, Barrister Babu, Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, Meet, Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kum, among others.

On being asked about his thoughts on the casting couch, Chandan told News18, “Compromise bolte the pehle (it was called compromise earlier), I have met one coordinator in my entire career. He said 'you know na compromise karna padta hai (You know that you will have to compromise)?' Maine kaha 'yeh kya hota hai' (I asked him what he meant). He said photo de do bulata hoon tumhe (He asked me to share my photo with him and said he will call me somewhere). And I ran away from that coordinator’s office. So, it must be there. I think people with hidden agendas are all over the world. You have to stick to your values and principle and be strong. Nothing will happen till you have your last breath with you."

In the same interview, Chandan spoke about his struggles before joining showbiz, and said, “Yes there had been tough situations but I have a mindset that says life is now and every moment is beautiful. This mindset was gifted to me and with it, I came to Mumbai in 2004 with ₹2000 cash in hand and dreams in my heart, bought a ₹425 train ticket, got down at Borivali, took another local train and reached Goregaon East at a college senior’s house. He was working as a scheduler in a Doordarshan show for UTV. I stayed with eight boys in a room, the rest is history. Today, I have my own home in Mumbai. I feel blessed."

Chandan was last seen in the Netflix series Class, a remake of the Spanish hit series Elite. Helmed by director Ashim Ahluwalia, the series premiered on February 2.

