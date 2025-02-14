Cobra Kai co-stars engaged ahead of series finale: Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser confirm secret romance on red carpet

The Cobra Kai set is something of a small-screen reflection of the cinematic Spider-Man franchise, where onscreen co-stars' dynamics eventually blossom into off-screen romances. In an unexpected plot twist, Robby Keene and Sam LaRusso did end up together in real life, especially since wedding bells are ringing for their respective actors, Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser. Mary Mouser and Tanner Buchanan are officially ready to walk down the aisle. (Instagram)

Confirming their secret romance at the Feb 12 Netflix series finale event, the pair hard-launched their relationship on the red carpet by sealing a kiss and flaunting what looked like their diamond engagement rings. Although the initial display merely set off speculation on the love scene, Tanner and Mary eventually shared a joint Instagram post to seal the deal.

Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser are Instagram official

“We’re so happy to finally share that we’re engaged. This is such a special moment in our lives, the closing of one chapter and celebrating the continuation of another. We’re so grateful for the love and support, and though we’re partial to having our private moments, we’re excited to share this check-in to our world 🖤” the Cobra Kai co-stars shared on social media this Thursday.

Not holding back, Buchanan told PEOPLE at the Wednesday event that Mouser is “a hundred percent” confidant for him. “But to be honest, literally everybody,” he added. “There's not one person that we don't hang out with and have fun with, and we truly keep saying that we're going to be around in each other's lives forever. I don't know how to explain it.”

The Karate Kid spin-off series initially debuted on YouTube in 2018 before finally launching its Netflix journey in 2020. Season 6 is poised to be the show's final ride.

Other Cobra Kai co-stars who're dating/have dated

Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser are not the first real-life loves of the show. Co-stars Peyton List, who plays Tory Nichols, and Jacob Bertrand, known as Eli Moskowitz on the show, publicly confirmed their romance in March 2022. They previously worked together on the 2016 Disney Channel original movie, The Swap.

At one point, Xolo Maridueña, who portrays Miguel Diaz, also dated his co-star Hannah Keple, who plays Moon, for roughly three years. It's unclear when they split up. However, all Instagram traces of their relationship were gone sometime in 2022.

"Cobra Kai never dies," but sadly, its OTT iteration is ending for now. The final five-episode part (Season 6 Part 3) of the show was slated to be released on Netflix on Thursday, February 13, at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.