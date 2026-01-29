Danish Sait on playing rocket scientist in Space Gen Chandrayaan: 'This is the first time I'm hiding behind nothing'

For years, Danish Sait has made a reputation with his comedy, often creating iconic characters in the process. In recent years, he has made a switch to dramatic roles, the most recent of which was in Space Gen Chandrayaan, a JioHotstar show. The series saw Danish play a rocket scientist from ISRO working on the lunar mission. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Danish talks about his first Hindi show, comedy, and more. Danish Sait plays an ISRO scientist in Space Gen Chandrayaan.

Danish Sait on Space Gen Chandrayaan Space Gen Chandrayaan is based on ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 mission, dramatising a true story with added fictional elements. Danish plays an ISRO scientist in the show, which stars Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran. Talking about his role, he says, “This one is probably the first time people will see me for such a long duration, hiding behind nothing. I don't have a moustache. I don't have a wig. I don't have a beard. I don't have my glasses. I'm left with no devices. I'm bare. I'm naked to say.”

Danish believes that the USP of Space Gen lies in its blend of technical aspects and simple storytelling, a hallmark of TVF, the production house behind the show. “As much as there are technical things that's the beauty of TVF what they've done is they've taken that hardcore technical information and still somehow made it palatable for everyone to understand and see,” he says.

Danish Sait on his career Having been in showbiz for close to two decades, Danish is doing his first Hindi series now, and one of his first few dramatic roles. Talking about this switch from comedy, the actor says, “The last couple of years have been very special for me. I did a Malayalam film with Mr. Mohanlal (Malaikottai Vaaliban), directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. Then, to do this with TVF. I just feel like things happen, but happen in time, and I've never been the guy who wants to beat the clock because I really have nowhere to get to. I'm doing fine. So, I'm okay to kind of give it that space.”

Space Gen Chandrayaan is currently streaming on JioHotstar.