Dhanashree tears up as she talks about 'changes' in Yuzvendra Chahal after roka: ‘I will always be concerned about him'

Choreographer and digital creator Dhanashree Verma, who is currently seen on Ashneer Grover’s reality show Rise & Fall, has once again opened up about her marriage with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Earlier on the show, Dhanashree had hinted that she caught her ex-husband cheating within the first year of their marriage. Now, she has revealed that despite everything, she still has a soft spot for him and continues to care for his well-being. Dhanashree Verma talks about her marriage to Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dhanashree Verma talks about her marriage to Yuzvendra Chahal

In a candid conversation with Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree shared details about how her relationship with Chahal began and where things went wrong. She said, “It was love and arranged both. It started off as an arranged marriage. Basically, he wanted to get married without dating, and I wasn’t even planning for anything like that. I got convinced due to the amount of love that was poured into the whole process. We did our roka (engagement) in August and got married in December. During that time, I travelled with him, and we stayed together. I started seeing subtle changes in his behaviour. There’s a difference between how people act when they want something compared to when they get it.”

She added, “Even though I saw him changing, I put my trust in him and the relationship. My problem is that I love giving too many chances to people around me. But eventually, I got done with it. I tried everything I could from my side and gave my hundred per cent.”

When Arjun asked if a third person was involved and whether they could ever be friends again, Dhanashree replied, “We’ll talk about it later. I will always be concerned. That care will never go, that I am sure of." The choreographer became emotional as she spoke about it.

About Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal’s marriage

Dhanashree and Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 in Gurgaon. However, in February 2025, the couple filed a joint petition for divorce in the family court. According to their filing, they had been living separately since 2022, and their divorce was finalised in March 2025.

Following their separation, Chahal was spotted attending the Champions Trophy final in Dubai with RJ Mahvash, sparking rumours of a new relationship. The two have since been seen together several times, although both maintain that they are just friends.

About Rise & Fall

Hosted by Ashneer Grover, Rise & Fall is a reality game show that divides contestants into two groups: the Rulers, who live in luxury in a penthouse and make key decisions, and the Workers, who live in a basement and perform tasks to build the prize pot. The show’s unique format revolves around power shifts, where contestants can “rise” or “fall” based on their performance and alliances. It is streaming on Amazon MX Player.