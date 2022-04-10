Eijaz Khan: Ramadan’s a beautiful way to detox your mind and soul

After two years of the pandemic and lockdowns, Eijaz Khan is “more than happy” that this year with the curbs lifted, he will be able to meet family and loved ones and “can actually go to a mosque for Iftaari”. “Ramadan is a beautiful way to detox your mind and soul. Eating right and thinking good make us better,” shares Khan.

As a child, the Holy month was just about the mental game of not eating or not drinking, till 7 pm in the evening. “Now, I realise the true spirit of this abstinence is basically self-discipline. During this month, you aren’t just fasting your body but your soul too because we are made of our thoughts and actions. I love this aspect about Ramadan. The other thing that I believe in is Zakat that is giving away 4% of immovable assets and movable assets and liquid assets. There is a protocol as to how to give the Zakat. I feel giving Zakat purifies our earnings too,” he shares.

The City of Dreams actor is keeping rozas for the holy month of Ramadan. He shares the dos and don’ts of fasting during the summers. He advises, “Summer is already here so the only thing I would advise is to hydrate. Keep the electrolyte content in your Sehri as much as possible because during the afternoon when the heat is at its worst you feel very weak.” Adding that he can’t eat much during Sehri, Khan continues, “As of now, I have protein because I don’t want to lose a lot of weight as I’m doing a project which requires me to pile on some kilos, so I’m on a high calorie diet for Sehri. And, post Iftaari I have 2-3 meals to counter the fast in the day.”

Talking about the wishes he wants to fulfil this Ramadan, the actor says, “During the Ramzans in the last two years, I had free time so I decided to have one discipline in my life. And I have maintained that even if I don’t finish praying five times a day, at night before sleeping, I will finish the Kaza namaz, the five times namaz. My only pray this year is that our families can spend the Ramzaan together every year.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON