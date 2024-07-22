Emily in Paris season 4 trailer: Lily Collins is torn between 2 men and ready to find ‘the one’. Watch

Emily in Paris season 4 trailer: The final season of the Netflix show Emily in Paris is almost here. The trailer for season 4 dropped on Monday evening, confirming that, like most of their shows lately, the Lily Collins-starrer will also be released in two parts. (Also Read: Emily In Paris season 3 review: Lilly Collins' Netflix show is still all fluff, all cheese, all fun) Emily in Paris season 4 trailer: Lily Collins plays the titular Emily in the Netflix series.

Emily in Paris season 4 trailer

The trailer shows Lily’s character, Emily Cooper, who is looking forward to finding ‘the one’. The only issue? She’s still torn between Lucas Bravo’s Gabriel and Lucien Laviscount’s Alfie. She is still reeling from the shocking events at Gabriel’s wedding. Emily might find her ‘happily ever after’, but it will not be without some drama. And whether she’ll find her Mr Right, it feels like something we’ll know by the end of the season.

Emily in Paris season 4 in two parts

The first part of Emily in Paris season 4 will premiere on August 15 with five episodes, with the second part premiering on September 12 with five more.

The official synopsis sent in a press release reads, “After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.”

The trailer also shows Emily facing issues at work due to her famous Instagram account. The note further states, “Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty.”

Rest of the cast

Emily in Paris also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert). Darren Star has created the series.