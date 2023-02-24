Emily in Paris star Ashley Park joins Only Murders In The Building, shares video with Selena Gomez. Watch

Ashley Park is the newest addition to the cast of Only Murders In The Building for its third season. The Emily In Paris star will be playing Broadway ingenue in a recurring role. This season's new cast members include Oscar winner Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd and Jesse Williams. The comedy murder mystery is set in an apartment building called the Arconia in New York city's Upper West Side. Residents Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) come together to make a podcast and solve the murders. (Also read: Meryl Streep joins season three of Only Murders In The Building, Selena Gomez shares video of surprise announcement)

The actor announced that she would be joining the show by appearing with co-stars Selena Gomez and Martin in a new Instagram Reel. She wrote, "murders?? IN THIS BUILDING???? so excited to join this killer (pun intended) cast of amazing humans @onlymurdershulu." In the brief but hilarious video of the actors on set, Ashley can be seen seeking protection from Selena, and asks her to make Martin 'go away."

Excited fans took to Ashley's post to comment on her casting on the show. One fan exclaimed, "Omg!!!! I can’t wait! Two of my favorite shows, Emily in Paris & Murders in the Building!! Yay!" While another wrote, "ASHLEY AND SELENA FOR THE WIN." Vice-president Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris added, "ICONS ONLY."

Ashley is best known for her role as Mindy in Netflix’s Emily In Paris alongside lead actor Lily Collins. She received a Critics’ Choice Nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal. The actor is also a Tony award-nominee for her performance as Gretchen Wieners in the original Broadway production of Tina Fey’s Mean Girls. Later this year, she will be seen in Adele Lim’s Joy Ride, a road trip film with co-stars Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu, that is going to premiere at SXSW on March 17, 2023.

The first season of the show, created by Steve and John Hoffman, premiered in August 2021. The second season premiered in June 2022 and revealed in the finale that Paul's character Ben Glenroy is the murder victim for the upcoming series. The third season will air in India later this year on Disney+ Hotstar.

