Exclusive: Saba Azad wraps filming for Hrithik Roshan-backed series Storm, calls it her toughest role

Actor and musician Saba Azad has officially wrapped filming for the upcoming thriller series Storm, backed by Hrithik Roshan’s production banner HRX Films. Directed by Ajitpal Singh, known for the series Tabbar, the show was announced at the new slate announcement of Prime Video in March 2026. Saba Azad wraps filming for Hrithik Roshan-backed series Storm. (Instagram)

Talking about the project to Hindustan Times, Saba revealed that the role deeply affected her emotionally and turned out to be one of the most challenging performances of her career so far.

Saba Azad opens up about the emotional impact of the role Reflecting on her experience working on the series, Saba shared how unexpectedly intense the process became for her. “Yeah, I wrapped recently, and I have to say that was one of the toughest, toughest roles I’ve ever done in my life,” Saba shared.

The actor added that she has never carried a character with her emotionally in the way she did while working on Storm, making the project especially memorable for her. “Oh, it really shook me up in ways that I didn’t expect, and I think I took it home and… I don’t think I’ve ever taken a character home before, but I’m really excited for the world to see it. I feel like there are some incredible actors in that show, and Ajitpal Singh is a genius, so I just can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

What is Storm about? Storm revolves around the lives of five women who find themselves caught in a dangerous scam linked to a sustainable housing project in Mumbai. As the story unfolds, the women are forced to navigate corruption, betrayal and survival in a city constantly moving at a relentless pace.

The series features a strong ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad. Filming is set to begin soon, with Storm positioned as a gritty, character-driven thriller unfolding against the backdrop of Mumbai.



Created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the high-stakes thriller is set in Mumbai and will be produced by Hrithik Roshan and Eshaan Roshan under their banner HRX Films, a division of FilmKraft Productions. The story is developed by Ajitpal Singh along with Francois Lunel and Swati Das.