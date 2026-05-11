Hrithik Roshan celebrates Mother's Day in France with a treat for his parents, Saba Azad joins too. See pics

In the photos, Hrithik Roshan is seen posing beside the towering tree, pointing playfully towards Saba Azad, who holds onto one of its sprawling branches. Pinkie Roshan sits cross-legged on the ground, while Rakesh Roshan kneels beside her, creating a warm and candid family portrait. The group appears to be thoroughly enjoying the moment, with wider shots capturing them in the same arrangement while emphasising the sheer grandeur and scale of the tree. In another photo, the Roshan matriarch is seen in a close-up shot, seated cross-legged with her arms spread wide.

On May 11, the actor took to Instagram to share photos featuring his girlfriend Saba Azad alongside his parents, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, during what appeared to be a relaxed family outing. The heartwarming moment unfolded beneath the shade of a massive tree named “Ombre de Maman,” adding a picturesque touch to the family gathering.

Hrithik Roshan ’s parents were treated to a special Mother’s Day celebration this year, as the actor seemingly whisked them away on a dreamy vacation to France alongside girlfriend Saba Azad. Giving fans a glimpse into their family getaway, Hrithik shared a series of heartwarming photos on social media, capturing moments from their time together abroad.

Hrithik kept his look stylish yet simple in a black leather jacket, black trousers and a matching tennis cap. He also wore a cream-coloured scarf around his neck. Saba chose a casual outfit with a light blue striped shirt knotted at the waist, paired with wide-leg denim jeans and red Mary Janes. Pinkie opted for an all-black outfit, complete with a black-and-white patterned scarf and tinted sunglasses. Rakesh, on the other hand, kept it casual in a black-and-white windbreaker, dark trousers and a white flat cap with sunglasses.

The 52-year-old actor captioned the post, “Found this tree in France called ‘ombre de maman’. Roughly translates to ‘Maa ki chaayaa!’ Waah! Happy Mother’s Day To the shade, strength and love behind us all. P.S.: before the French people come after me… yes, I’m joking. We are just a tree loving crazy family.”

About Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Hrithik and Saba Azad have been in a steady relationship since early 2022, often making public appearances together at family gatherings, vacations, and industry events. The couple officially confirmed their relationship when they attended Karan Johar’s star-studded 50th birthday celebration together. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan from 2000 until their divorce in 2014. The former couple share two sons – Hrehaan Roshan, 19, and Hridaan Roshan, 17.