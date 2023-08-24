From Archie to Betty - Here's what ending Riverdale finale gave to its main characters

The captivating teen drama, "Riverdale," based on Archie Comics, has reached its final destination after seven thrilling seasons and 137 episodes filled with mysteries, romance, and unexpected twists. What began as a high school drama morphed into a story of murders, cults, and superpowers, taking fans on an unforgettable journey. However, as the series evolved, it also took narrative risks that led to a gradual decline in its once-massive audience. Riverdale concludes after 7 seasons with supernatural twists, character evolutions, and closure for each main character.(Netflix)

The show's humble beginnings featured a group of high school sophomores entangled in love triangles and solving the murder of Jason Blossom. Over time, the series then ventured into supernatural territory, pushing the limits of storytelling and testing viewer loyalty.

The final season offers closure through a mix of natural and supernatural events that transport the characters back to 1955 during their junior year. Memories are erased and then restored, ultimately bringing the story back to the present day, 67 years later. Young Jughead's spirit visits Betty, guiding her through memories of the past. The episode provides closure as it reveals the final fates of each character. Here's a glimpse of how it all wraps up:

Archie Andrews:

From a talented football player with dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter, Archie's life takes unexpected turns. He becomes a boxer, prisoner, football player, and soldier. In the 1955 timeline, he excels in basketball, becomes team captain, dates around, and ultimately settles down as a construction worker and amateur writer in Modesto, California.

Betty Cooper:

Betty's journey from the girl next door to a detective and writer takes a new dimension in the '50s. She creates an underground feminist magazine, becomes a successful author, and establishes the magazine "She Says." Betty remains single and adopts a daughter, focusing on her career and activism.

Veronica Lodge:

Veronica's transition from a New York heiress to a business-savvy woman is captivating. She owns a movie theater, becomes a studio executive in Hollywood, and produces iconic films. Despite her achievements, Veronica remains unmarried, choosing to focus on her professional endeavors.

Jughead Jones:

Jughead's evolution from a self-professed weirdo to a writer and editor is remarkable. He writes comics, becomes an apprentice at Pep Comics, and edits Jughead's Madhouse Magazine. Jughead never marries, leaving behind a legacy in the world of publishing.

Cheryl Blossom:

Cheryl's transformation from the HBIC of Riverdale High to an artist and activist is inspiring. She becomes a talented painter, dates Toni, and settles in the Oakland Hills. Cheryl's art is displayed in galleries and museums, and she lives a full and passionate life.

Toni Topaz:

Toni's journey from a Southside Serpent to an activist and leader is a testament to her character's growth. She creates the Black Athena literary club, fights for social justice, and settles down with Cheryl. Toni's commitment to making a difference remains unwavering.