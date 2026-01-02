From fan favourites to fresh originals: A full guide to OTT in 2026 which promises big surprises

As 2026 dawns, streaming platforms are pulling out all the stops. From grandly returning favourites like Bridgerton and Euphoria to high-octane originals such as Steal, the new year promises a smorgasbord of binge-worthy entertainment. Add in superhero epics, historical dramas, and global hits like One Piece and Young Sherlock, and it’s clear: OTT is no longer just an alternative to theatres, it’s the main event. Whether you crave action, romance, intrigue, or emotional storytelling, 2026 is shaping up to be the year your watchlist explodes. 2026 promises a thrilling array of content on streaming platforms, featuring returning favorites, bold originals, and major premieres.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar Season 2

Following the grand debut of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the lavish period drama created and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Netflix has officially renewed the series for a second season, citing its strong global viewership and cultural impact. The first season starred an ensemble cast, including Manisha Koirala as the powerful Mallikajaan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Taha Shah Badussha, among others, and explored the complex lives of courtesans in pre-independence India.

Season 2 is expected to continue with many of these talents and possibly introduce new faces as the narrative shifts after the Partition, following the women from Lahore into the world of the Indian film industries in Mumbai and Kolkata, where they must now dance and sing for producers rather than nawabs.

Delhi Crime New Season

One of India’s most acclaimed OTT franchises, Delhi Crime is set to return with a new season in 2026. The show will reportedly delve into another complex real-life case, continuing its gritty, realistic tone and strong performances, led by Shefali Shah.

Bridgerton Season 4

The romantic hit Bridgerton returns in two parts, beginning January 29, 2026, continuing the plush Regency-era romances and expanded ensemble dynamics that have made it a global favourite. The second part of season 4 will release on February 26.

The Revolutionaries

Based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s book, The Revolutionaries is one of Prime Video’s most ambitious Indian originals. The period drama explores lesser-known stories from India’s freedom struggle with a young ensemble cast.

The Boys Season 5

One of 2026’s most anticipated series, The Boys Season 5, premieres on Amazon Prime Video on April 8, with weekly episodes through May 20. The final season promises the same dark satire and high-octane action that made the show a global hit, focusing on the explosive conflict between Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr). Returning favourites like Starlight, Hughie, Kimiko, and Frenchie are joined by new characters who raise the stakes, while shocking twists and sharp social commentary keep fans on edge. Season 5 marks the thrilling conclusion to this audacious superhero saga.

Steal

A slick British crime thriller, Steal, premieres on Prime Video in January 2026. Centreing on a high‑stakes pension fund heist, the six‑episode series stars Sophie Turner as Zara, an ordinary office worker thrust into chaos when a violent robbery unfolds, with Archie Madekwe as her colleague Luke and Jacob Fortune‑Lloyd as Detective Chief Inspector Rhys, the investigator trying to untangle the crime.

Special Ops 3

After the success of the first two seasons, Special Ops 3 is officially in development. Director Neeraj Pandey has confirmed the next chapter of the espionage thriller, with Kay Kay Menon returning as RAW officer Himmat Singh. Although the release date has not been announced, the series is widely expected to premiere sometime in 2026, promising even higher stakes and global intrigue.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel fans have plenty to look forward to as Daredevil: Born Again returns for its second season in 2026. Charlie Cox reprises his role as Matt Murdock in a darker, grittier continuation within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Scam New Chapter

Sony LIV’s acclaimed Scam franchise, created and directed by Hansal Mehta, has become one of the platform’s most eagerly watched originals, thanks to its gripping retellings of real‑world financial scandals. Building on the success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Scam 2003: The Telgi Story , Sony LIV and Applause Entertainment have announced the next instalment, Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, which will explore the controversial rise and fall of Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy and the complex web of chit‑fund and investor disputes surrounding his empire. With Mehta returning to helm this new chapter, the series is expected to maintain its signature mix of meticulous storytelling, financial intrigue and character depth, cementing Scam’s reputation as one of India’s most compelling crime‑drama franchises on OTT.

One Piece Season 2

The live‑action adaptation of One Piece returns with its second season, following Luffy and (soon) key Straw Hat crew members on wild, high‑seas adventures. The show is set to release in March.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

This Game of Thrones prequel, set in Westeros’ past, brings epic fantasy back to streaming with new characters, politics, and dragon lore for fans of the saga. The show will be ready for viewin from January 18 on HBO Max

Euphoria Season 3

Expected to release in April 2026, Euphoria Season 3 returns with its trademark emotionally intense, stylised storytelling and gripping character arcs. Zendaya reprises her role as Rue, navigating addiction, love, and self-discovery, while Hunter Schafer returns as Jules, exploring her own journey of identity and relationships.

Supporting cast members like Jacob Elordi (Nate), Alexa Demie (Maddy), and Barbie Ferreira (Kat) also return, with new characters set to shake up the drama in unexpected ways. The upcoming season promises raw, provocative storytelling, visually striking sequences, and the emotional depth that has made Euphoria a cultural phenomenon, keeping audiences on edge throughout.

With a mix of returning fan favourites, bold originals, international hits, and high-profile film premieres, 2026 is set to be a landmark year for streaming. Audiences will have more choices than ever, from gripping thrillers and epic fantasies to heartfelt dramas and star-studded films, all available at the click of a button. As platforms push creative boundaries and invest in cinematic storytelling, one thing is clear: OTT entertainment isn’t just evolving, it’s redefining the way we watch, binge, and fall in love with stories.